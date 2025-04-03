Hide your paper cutters (why do you have a paper cutter?) and put on your dancing shoes because everyone’s favorite killer robot is back in the debut trailer for M3GAN 2.0. Yes, it’s almost time for the second chapter in Gerard Johnstone’s blossoming franchise, and we’re excited to catch up with our favorite niece (Violet McGraw) and aunt (Allison Williams) pairing — not to mention the powerful piece of machinery they thought they completely destroyed in the first film. With a release date set for June 27, 2025, M3GAN 2.0 is here to tell summer superhero films like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to take a hike or pay the price.

During Universal's presentation yesterday at CinemaCon, attendees were the first to see the debut footage from Blumhouse's upcoming sequel, which included a dance performance by 30 M3GANs and an introduction from the movie's star, McGraw. Today, the rest of the world gets to see what we saw — an epic showdown between two killer pieces of AI. The events of M3GAN 2.0 will pick up after Gemma (Williams) and Cady (McGraw) bested the off-the-rails android, but they'll soon need to reverse their decision in hopes of survival.

The trailer sees the government reaching out to Gemma to inform her that her hard work and know-how behind the bot previously known as M3GAN has fallen into the wrong hands and that a new machine, known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), is out for vengeance against the people who created her. This, of course, means that all roads lead back to Gemma, putting her, her fellow inventors, and Cady in the line of destruction. With only one choice left, the group brings M3GAN back from the dead — but with a few upgrades. It's a battle of the baddies, with the trailer focusing on the battle royale that ensues between the two killer bots.

As fans will remember, many of the supporting characters were whacked back in 2022’s M3GAN, so the follow-up features a largely new supporting cast aside from the leading ladies, Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher) and Jen Van Epps (No Exit). Finding themselves in the crosshairs of M3GAN and Amelia’s (Sakhno) beef is a call sheet that includes Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Timm Sharp (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), and Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live). Meanwhile, Amie Donald returns as the killer doll in the flesh (or the plastic and machinery), while Jenna Davis is back as her voice. We’d guess that Donald’s return was part of what sparked Johnstone to pen the follow-up and bring the titular slayer back just a little bit taller this time.

The Powerhouses Behind ‘M3GAN 2.0’

After having so much fun with the character that he chose violence and gave us all nightmares by going as M3GAN for Halloween, Jason Blum returns for the follow-up to produce under his Blumhouse Productions banner. Likewise, master of horror James Wan is also attached to the title through his Atomic Monster company. Both Blum and Wan are gargantuan names in the genre, with the former previously backing favorites like the Paranormal Activity film series, The Lords of Salem, Oculus, Get Out, the Happy Death Day franchise, and so many more. Likewise, the latter is a legend in his own right, serving as not just the creator behind the massively profitable Conjuring Universe but also as the co-creator behind both the Saw and Insidious franchises.

M3GAN 2.0 slices and dices its way into cinemas on June 27.