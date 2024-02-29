The Big Picture M3GAN 's alternate ending with more CGI was scrapped due to logistical challenges, but the practical effects were still impressive.

M3GAN 's ending is crucial for Cady's character growth and trust in Gemma, avoiding the risk of trivializing the themes portrayed.

The emotional impact of Cady destroying M3GAN's processing chip is vital for the story's success, emphasizing human emotions over technology.

M3GAN was one of the highlights of the horror genre in 2023, succeeding in its ability to create a unique villain in the killer doll subgenre. The ending of the movie sees Cady (Violet McGraw) and Gemma (Allison Williams) finally over-power M3GAN, as Cady plunges a screwdriver into the doll's processing chip. However, a more CGI-heavy ending was planned, which would've seen Bruce's (the robot Gemma made at university) head being thrown before M3GAN emerges as a disembodied torso. During production, they tried to shoot this alternate ending, but the logistics meant it had to be abandoned. This ending might have cured some complaints about M3GAN's rating causing the movie to feel a little tame.

Despite these issues, the ending of M3GAN is essential to the character arc of Cady and represents her growth both in her trust in Gemma and overcoming the grief of losing her parents. Having M3GAN come back for one last scare would've jeopardized the importance of Cady's narrative, and trivialized all the themes the movie manages to portray. M3GAN 2.0 has already been confirmed, and the nature of her character means it is always easy to bring her back — she just needs to be rebuilt. The ending to the first chapter in M3GAN's story works perfectly for Cady and Gemma and allows them to come back as fully fleshed-out characters in the sequels.

M3GAN Release Date January 6, 2023 Director Gerard Johnstone Cast Allison Williams , Violet McGraw , Ronny Chieng , Amie Donald Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Horror

The Alternate Ending to 'M3GAN' Had To Be Cut

If there's one major flaw with M3GAN it is probably how rushed the end sequence feels. Although M3GAN's murderous tendencies are seen throughout the movie, once she is due to be shown to the world, there is a sudden increase in her threat. All the tension M3GAN builds throughout the movie culminates in her killing Gemma's boss (Ronny Chieng) and his assistant. However, she doesn't spend much time in the toy company's building. Instead, Cady and Gemma make it home, and M3GAN quickly follows them. The final battle between the android and the pair all happens in less than 10 minutes. However, a more CGI-heavy ending was initially planned, which would've taken place just after this big battle in the workshop at their home. Cady and Gemma would've heard a loud bang, which would've been Bruce's head being thrown aside. Then, through the smoke in the doorway, M3GAN's disembodied torso would have appeared with Bruce holding her from behind and clomping along the corridor. This ending might have satiated some viewers' desire for M3GAN to be less subdued, although the unrated version grants that wish.

Even director Gerard Johnstone loved the ending, but the practicality of it was an issue. Logistically, the physics didn't work and it had to be scrapped. Johnstone told Collider, "It was just such a fun concept that I didn't really think about how challenging it was going to be to bring this thing to life that we don't quite have the technology for yet" but credits the design of M3GAN as the movie's "saving grace." The design of M3GAN is crucial to the movie's appeal, and even though the more ambitious ending didn't come to fruition, it is still impressive to see the work the effects team did on the movie. M3GAN's production used practical effects, with a mixture of animatronics, puppetry, VFX, and a real child actor. This choice helped M3GAN feel realistic in her mannerisms and heightened the performance of the other actors in the movie, as they had a tangible object to interact with. Puppeteer Adrien Morot explained that they wanted M3GAN to look "almost real, not over the top, not cartoony, it should be unsettling". To do this, they had "six or seven different puppets that were capable of doing different things". The combination of these components allowed M3GAN to become a fully formed character, never feeling gimmicky but being both scary and comedic.

'M3GAN' Is So Much More Than a Dancing Killer Doll

Close

M3GAN is not just memorable for its quirky viral dance, it is an exploration of attachment and grief. At the start of the movie, Cady and Gemma are distant, but the two start to gain an understanding of each other. The first time we see them connect is when Gemma shows Cady how Bruce works, one of her earliest robotics models. Particularly, her explanation that the processing chip in the middle of his head is essentially his brain. When Gemma shows M3GAN to Cady, there is conflict in their relationship and the empathy the pair built starts eroding. Gemma's role as Cady's new caregiver is put in jeopardy, and she starts to be replaced by M3GAN. Neither Cady nor Gemma can fully see the potential dangers of M3GAN, Gemma is too focused on her job and Cady is still grieving the loss of her parents.

Johnstone spoke to Alison Williams a lot about how people are so "distracted by devices all the time, (they) don't even get a chance to grieve", and he used Cady as a way to represent that. So, when Cady sees M3GAN fighting with Gemma at the movie's climax, she is faced with her own internal conflict. She has bonded with M3GAN to fill the gap her parents' death left, but she still clearly has a deep unconditional love for Gemma. Cady's decision to take control of Bruce and help defeat M3GAN represents her character growth. Her feeling of weakness was a major reason she became so reliant on M3GAN for fulfillment, but now she has the strength to sever her ties with the android.

The Ending of 'M3GAN' is Essential to Its Success

The alternate ending that would've seen M3GAN come back for one last scare would completely jeopardize Cady's character arc. The moment Cady destroys M3GAN's processing chip is the most important moment in her character arc, highlighting everything she has overcome. She begins as a nervous child who has lost her family and grows stronger throughout the runtime. Cady also uses an essential piece of information Gemma had taught her earlier to defeat M3GAN. This detail cements their relationship and highlights their trust in each other. The two look at each other, and through this shared experience, they truly feel like family. The alternate ending would have rendered moments like this hollow.

M3GAN succeeds because it utilizes technology to explore real human emotions. On the surface, M3GAN is an already iconic new addition to the killer doll sub-genre, but the character development of Cady ensures that the movie has more to offer than kills and viral moments. M3GAN asks questions about the over-reliance on technology, and whether increased screen time is replacing parents' time with their children. Gemma spends a lot of time working and relies on technology to entertain Cady. M3GAN acts as the extremity of this. It is essential to M3GAN's themes that Cady is the one to destroy the android. The way she does it is a full-circle representation of the destruction of her attachment to the doll and her finally being emotionally ready for life without her parents. The proposed alternate ending would've offered some cool effects but plot-wise, it would've only hindered the story. M3GAN 2.0 has already been confirmed, so the android's capabilities can be explored further, with the delayed release meaning Blumhouse can ensure it is just as successful as the first. Johnstone has said there are "lots of ideas left over that just couldn't fit into the story". For now, the ending of M3GAN's first chapter works perfectly for Cady and Gemma's narrative just as it is.

M3GAN is available to stream on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Stream on Amazon Prime