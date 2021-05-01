The first photos of the upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass have been released. Starring Megan Fox (Jennifer’s Body) and Bruce Willis (Glass), the film focuses on a duo of FBI agents that get caught in the crosshairs with a dangerous serial killer. Joining them is Emilie Hirsch (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood) as a Florida cop who needs their help in catching the culprit once and for all.

The photos are just as sun-soaked and gritty as you can expect from a crime drama taking place in Florida. Against a backdrop of sunlight and palm trees, one photo shows Fox and Willis as they investigate a crime scene. Another shows the duo having a discussion in a diner. Finally, Hirsch gets his own photograph where he is seen potentially apprehending a suspect in the killings.

Switchgrass also stars Colson Baker (The Dirt), Lukas Haas (Widows), and Sistine Stallone (47 Meters Down: Uncaged). It will also mark the directorial debut of prolific film producer Randall Emmett, whose work ranges from the bonkers The Wicker Man remake to Martin Scorsese’s crime epic The Irishman. Alan Horsnail wrote the script for the film, making his screenwriting debut.

With this new film, the recent Megan Fox renaissance continues. The actress starred in the killer lion film Rogue that includes a one-take scene she described as “insane” and “gnarly” to Collider last year. She will also be starring in Till Death, which has her handcuffed to a dead body as she tries to escape two assassins.

Midnight in the Switchgrass is slated for release sometime this July. Read the film’s official synopsis and check out the images below:

“While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardi (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. But when Lombardi herself is kidnapped, it’s a race against time before she becomes the serial killer’s next victim.”

