The purpose of Love Is Blind is to see if you can find love without seeing the other person. But plenty of people drop hints about their race, fitness level, and more while dating in the pods. Chelsea Blackwell was shown telling Jimmy Presnell that people had told her she looked like Megan Fox. Jimmy was thrilled at the moment, then claimed after he saw her that she lied on the reality series.

Fans accused Chelsea of misleading Jimmy, knowing they were in a love triangle. Their relationship didn't work and Chelsea revealed Jimmy triggered her insecurities in multiple ways. There is one important person who is finally reacting to the situation.

Megan Fox Believes Chelsea Blackwell of 'Love Is Blind'

Chelsea had a tough time on social media after that episode. The internet was debating if she looked anything like the movie star. Fox revealed she's aware of what happened in an interview with E! News. "I've never had more people text me about something because I don't really watch TV very much," she said. "But I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, 'Do you watch Love is Blind?' And I was like, 'No, but I know what you're talking about.'"

She then addressed the fan's reaction to the flight attendant. "I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied," the Transformers star said. "I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard." The actor revealed she believes Chelsea. "I did see a picture of her and I guarantee you, she has like very blue slightly slatted almond-shaped eyes," she said. "A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox.' So I believe she's telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her."

Chelsea has since revealed she named more celebrities than Fox on that date. Jimmy also gave a hint as to what he looked like with his possible celebrity doppelganger. The former couple is no longer dating, but are friends. Chelsea made a TikTok standing in an empty apartment. "Life is unreal, It's spring, I just moved into my dream apartment, I'm happy and healthy, Megan Fox knows who I am," is written in the video.

All six seasons of Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

