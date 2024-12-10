One of celebrity culture's most volatile relationships has ended...for now. Megan Fox has broken up with longtime boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. US Weekly reports that the tabloid-friendly duo are "done for now." Fox is currently pregnant with her fourth child; it will be her first child with Kelly (born Colson Baker). Fox also has three children from her marriage to Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green.

US Weekly quotes a source who says, "They broke up in late November. They were trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting. They can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together." However, given the up-and-down nature of their relationship, the source believes they could very well reconcile in the future. The two have been a tabloid fixture since getting together in 2020, giving bizarre interviews and posing for provocative photoshoots. Kelly proposed to Fox in 2022, but the couple never actually tied the knot.

Who Is Megan Fox?

Fox made her screen debut in the direct-to-video Olsen Twins film Holiday in the Sun. She subsequently appeared on the TV series The Help and Hope & Faith, and the movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, before breaking out in Michael Bay's blockbusting robotic rampage, Transformers. She reprised her role in the sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, but a conflict with Bay resulted in her departing the franchise. She subsequently starred in the cult horror film Jennifer's Body, the DC Comics flop Jonah Hex, and, after reconciling with Bay, Platinum Dunes' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. She also had a well-received recurring role on the sitcom New Girl, taking over as the female lead of the series for a spell while Zooey Deschanel was on maternity leave. In recent years, she has appeared in a number of action thrillers, including Rogue, Til Death, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and last year's Expen4bles.

Her latest film, the AI thriller Subservience, cast Fox as a sinister, sexy robot; despite a middling reception from critics, it is currently in Netflix's top ten. In addition to her acting work, Fox was also the host of a short-lived reality TV series in 2018. Criticized for trafficking in pseudoscience, the Travel Channel's Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox explored ancient cultures and myths, including the existence of Amazon warriors and the true purpose of Stonehenge, and lasted four episodes.

Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox is streaming on Discovery+.