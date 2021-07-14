The film premieres in select theaters on July 23 before coming to Blu-ray and DVD July 27.

Lionsgate has released a brand-new clip from the upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, starring Megan Fox and Bruce Willis, and Collider has your exclusive look at a scene featuring the Jennifer's Body actress opposite Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), in which Fox's FBI agent fights to remain undercover until she decides to... well, fight back. The film will be available in select theaters, on Apple TV and everywhere you rent movies on July 23 before coming to Blu-ray and DVD on July 27.

Fox has been making her return to the realm of thrillers and horrors in a big way this year; in addition to Midnight in the Switchgrass, the actress also stars in the recently-released Till Death, in which she plays a woman stuck in an unhappy marriage whose husband plans revenge on her — but only after she's been left handcuffed to his dead body.

Besides Fox, Willis, and Baker, Midnight in the Switchgrass stars Emile Hirsch (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood), Lukas Haas (Inception), Caitlin Carmichael (Life Itself), and Sistine Stallone (47 Meters Down: Uncaged). The film is the directorial debut of Randall Emmett, who served as a producer on The Irishman, and the screenwriting debut of writer Alan Horsnail.

Here's the official synopsis for Midnight in the Switchgrass:

Bruce Willis (DIE HARD franchise) and Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN) lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch (ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD), Lukas Haas (INCEPTION), and Colson Baker (BIRD BOX) in this gritty and intense crime-thriller. While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.

