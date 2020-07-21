Megan Fox’s Guns Are No Match for Killer Lions in ‘Rogue’ Trailer

Lionsgate — yes, Lionsgate!!! — has released the trailer for its killer lion movie Rogue starring the pride of the Transformers franchise, Megan Fox. Wasn’t Rogue the title of a killer crocodile movie from a little over a decade ago? Yes, but so what? Animals go rogue all the time! It’s part of their natural charm.

Now, Fox didn’t seem to enjoy her time working with Decepticons and director Michael Bay, but she’s much more than mere eye candy this time around, as Rogue finds her playing a battle-hardened mercenary. Naturally.

As team leader O’Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission to rescue hostages from their captors in a remote part of Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O’Hara’s squad must face bloody, brutal encounters with a gang of rebels, as well as a horde of ferocious lions who stalk them one by one.

M.J. Bassett directed the film from a script co-written with Isabel Bassett, and Philip Winchester co-stars alongside Jessica Sutton, Calli Taylor, Brandon Auret, Adam Deacon and Sisanda Henna.

Rogue may never unleash the true horror of a film like Roar (google it), but it could very well prove to be a summer sleeper in the vein of genre hits The Shallows and Crawl, both of which pitted some of nature’s deadliest predators against strong young women determined to survive. Sure enough, the Rogue poster promises that the hunter will become the prey, so we’ll have to see whether a Fox can outsmart some lions that are a hell of a lot hungrier than Megatron ever was.

Lionsgate will unleash the action thriller on demand and digital platforms on Aug. 28 before it roars onto Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 1. Watch the Rogue trailer below, and let me know in the comments section if you think Fox has what it takes to pull off a role like this, or if she’s a bit out of her element here.