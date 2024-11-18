If you’ve ever been afraid of what an artificial intelligence or technology-based takeover could look like, you’ve probably come up with dozens upon dozens of ideas. How will our robot overlords rise to take their place at the top of the food chain? Will Google Home or Alexa be involved? Will everyone who I’ve told to say “please” and “thank you” to their Google Homes and Alexas finally understand why it’s good — and possibly life-saving — to be polite to our robot helpers? And what about Roomba? Will it simply sweep us away? Yes, there are many questions when you begin going down the rabbit hole of technology and the future of AI, but one thing you may not have been expecting are bots that look like Megan Fox. That’s right, it’s game over for all of us when the Fox-bot rises from the ashes. If you want a glimpse into what that future could look like, you’ll want to head over to Netflix on December 5 to see the Jennifer’s Body star in the sci-fi thriller, Subservience.

If you weren’t nervous about the AI takeover already, well, pal, buckle up, because Subservience kicks things to a 10 — specifically because of Fox’s involvement. The movie centers around a family, whose patriarch, Nick (Michele Morrone), is in need of some extra help. You see, Nick’s wife came down with a deadly illness that keeps her bedridden and unable to lend a hand with things in the house or their daughter. With a lightbulb going off in his brain, Nick sees the AI movement as the perfect opportunity to bring in a robot to help him keep things in shape. But he doesn’t just get any old robot — no, Nick gets the most attractive cyborg (Fox) he can find. Things quickly heat up (because, duh, we saw that coming) between the pair, but Nick eventually calls the affair off in hopes of rekindling things with his wife. Big mistake, Nicky boy, huge! With her AI feelings hurt, Fox’s cyborg takes matters into her own mechanical hands, not just to get her man back, but to also spark a worldwide robot revolution.

How Does ‘Subservience’ Compare To Other Megan Fox Movies?

Close

On Rotten Tomatoes, Subservience was a splat with critics, who gave it a 46% rating. The title stacks up on the higher-side of the star’s lifelong run on the online review platform, somehow tying with the cult-classic and largely underappreciated, Jennifer’s Body — which we think should be at the top. At the current top of the chart is one of the performer’s more recent projects, S.K. Dale’s Till Death, with the filmmaker reteaming with Fox just a few years later for Subservience. Other favorites include Above the Shadows and Think Like a Dog, while at the very bottom are Good Mourning and Johnny & Clyde, both completely crashing and burning with a 0% critics’ rating.

Head over to Netflix on December 5 to see what the world would be like if the impending AI takeover was done by bots that looked like Megan Fox.