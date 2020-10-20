Exclusive: First Look at Megan Fox Trying to Survive While Handcuffed to a Corpse in ‘Till Death’

And that’s a wrap on Megan Fox’s latest project, Till Death! Hot on the heels of the release of Rogue in which Fox plays the leader of a team of mercenaries facing off against an enraged lioness, we’ve got your very first look at another Fox-led survival scenario.

S.K. Dale makes his feature directorial debut with Till Death, working from a script penned by Jason Carvey that earned a spot on the BloodList, a horror spin on The Black List that highlights some of the best unproduced “dark genre” screenplays in circulation. As described in the film’s official synopsis, “Till Death tells the story of Emma (Fox), who is left handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a sickening revenge plot. She must survive two hired killers on their way to finish the job.” When Fox’s casting was first announced, Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein shared the following:

“When we first read this concept on the Blood List, it immediately grabbed our attention. It’s a fun, suspenseful ride that’s going to shock and satisfy audiences worldwide – and we couldn’t be more excited for Megan to bring this to life.”

The movie also stars Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Aml Ameen (Sense8), Callan Mulvey (300: Rise of an Empire) and Jack Roth (Us and Them). Till Death falls under the Millennium Media banner, the company responsible for recent releases like The Outpost and the latest in the Fallen franchise, Angel Has Fallen.

Now that Till Death has finished up filming at Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria, we’ve got some first look images for you. It’s only a mere glimpse of the film, but it certainly looks like Fox’s character is going to have her work cut out for her trying to survive this one. Fox has been showing off her star power and screen presence for quite some time now, but sharing a scene with a corpse is a mighty unique challenge that could put Fox’s ability to command the screen to the test like never before.

Check out the rest of our exclusive Till Death images for yourself below. While we wait for more updates on the project, you can watch Dale’s award-winning short film The Coatmaker on his Vimeo page right here.