It's unfortunate how few people recognize what an acting powerhouse Megan Fox is. Words from proven misogynistic directors and producers in the film industry have marred this actress' career for decades. Her stellar horror projects in particular rarely get the appreciation they deserve simply because viewers think they know everything she has to offer. It's meant a lot of her projects have gone unnoticed, with one of the biggest victims of this — and arguably most deserving of widespread acclaim — being Scott Dale's Till Death. This harrowing story of a miserable wife being hurt in the most unimaginably twisted way by her bitter husband is a thrilling tale with a shocking amount of depth. It discusses poignant topics like sexism, toxic masculinity, and what it means to truly give yourself over to someone, with the actress performing every element to perfection.

Since its release in 2021, audiences have stayed largely silent about the film with only critics really speaking up to promote just what a hidden gem this thriller is. With the film now on Netflix, it will hopefully introduce a whole new slew of fans to this jaw-dropping story of the sickening damage someone's inferiority complex can do to those around them. But, above all else, here's hoping this movie makes more people recognize just what a great actress Fox is, and will hopefully grant her some of the flowers she's deserved for so long.

What Is 'Till Death' About?

Marriage is a common theme in horror films, though rarely is it dissected as thoroughly as it is throughout Till Death. The film follows Megan Fox as Emma, the embittered wife of controlling attorney Mark (Eoin Macken) who is struggling to find some sense of joy in what has become a loveless marriage. On the night of their 11th anniversary, Mark takes her to a nice dinner, gifts her a beautiful diamond necklace, and whisks her away on a surprise getaway to their isolated winter cabin. The big gestures give her hope that there may still be a chance for them.

She wakes up the next morning to realize Mark has handcuffed her hand to his. She asks him to explain, but within seconds, Marks shoots himself right in front of her. She then discovers he has destroyed every method of leaving the cabin and any tool that could cut the handcuff. As if Emma's situation couldn't get worse, a message from beyond the grave reveals Mark knew of her affair and both her love and a pair of thugs Mark hired to kill her show up. It's a terrifying situation like no other horror movie wife has been in before, with viewers having to watch as she struggles to evade these assailants while dragging around the bleeding corpse of the man she once loved across the small cabin estate. It creates a terrifying sense of anxiety as audiences see her struggle to run away and survive,. Through Fox's exceptional acting, it also offers some intriguing thoughts on the one thing that nobody ever needs: toxic masculinity.

Megan Fox Gets Sweet, Bloody Revenge in 'Till Death'

Image Via Screen Media Films

Eventually, it comes out that Mark was about to be disbarred for illegal activity, the man posthumously shifting all the blame for his many mistakes on her and trying to punish the woman in every way possible. To him, it didn't matter that he'd been caught cheating before, or that he decided to do those illegal things, or that his cruel manipulations would have made anyone hate him a long time ago — isn't it so much easier to just blame her?

This goes to the root of the film as viewers see many cases where the villainous men that surround Emma refuse to take the blame for how their horrid actions impact not only themselves but those they love, shifting all culpability onto this woman who had the gall to not abide by their every demand. This is illustrated perfectly in multiple scenes,with Fox's viscerally effective monologue of how much she'd come to hate Mark before deciding to cut off his dead hand, offering the ultimate catharsis for this woman who'd been a target for far too long.Till Death's central purpose is to represent this kind of toxicity through a bloodily effective metaphor; with Fox's ability to communicate every aspect of these harsh topics, it does exactly that.

Megan Fox Shines in 'Till Death' — And Every Other Project

Close

Till Death certainly isn't the only movie that's used horror as a way to discuss the pain (literal and figurative) caused by unchecked misogyny and domestic abuse today. From Revenge to Gerald's Game, viewers have many choices to pick from if they want to see badass Final Girls finally turn the tables on attackers who represent so much more than an individual's malice. Yet the fact that Till Death tells this story with someone whose demonization has occurred on such a large scale makes it so much more impactful. Fox has been blamed for countless failures or a director's bad attitude for decades, making watchers discount her not only as an actress but, in many cases, as a person. The topics of this movie are ones that she has lived personally, and along with giving her the chance to exact the justice she may finally be getting in the real world, it was also a great chance for her to re-affirm just what an astounding performer she can be in the right project.

Till Death is Available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

