Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter are set to lend support in Johnny and Clyde, a new spin on the tale of famous outlaws Bonnie and Clyde, per Deadline. The movie is already in production in Rhode Island, but Fox and Ritter won't be playing the title roles in the way you might have expected.

Instead, Fox will play a crime boss named Alana, with Ritter as her head of security. Together, they own and operate a casino that's been eyed by the titular star-crossed lovers as their next big score as they embark on a nationwide crime and murder spree. Johnny and Clyde are expected to be cast shortly and will join the shoot next month on the film being co-directed by Tom DeNucci and Chad A. Verdi.

Ritter is best known as the frontman of All-American Rejects, but he's been dabbling in acting for a while, most notably as part of AMC's Preacher in the controversial dual role of Jesus Christ and his descendant Humperdoo. Ritter has also appeared in The House Bunny, Gloria Bell, and Peppermint. Fox, meanwhile, has been enjoying a resurgence of sorts, having recently headlined survival thrillerTill Death, boarded the next Expendables movie, and will soon appear in Night Teeth with Sydney Sweeney and Alfie Allen when it comes to Netflix in October.

On film, the story of Bonnie and Clyde is best remembered from Arthur Penn's 1967 classic, but countless movies and TV shows have either directly or indirectly translated the infamous saga over the decades. There's no word of a release date for Johnny and Clyde yet.

