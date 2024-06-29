The Big Picture Funko unveils M3GAN Pop! figure for their Funko Fusion video game.

M3GAN Pop! figure comes with in-game code, and is one of over 60 playable characters across various franchises.

M3GAN sequel, M3GAN 2.0, is set for June 27, 2025, with a mature spinoff, SOULM8TE, planned for a 2026 release.

In preparation for the release of their new video game Funko Fusion, Funko has unveiled a new line of collectible Pop! figures that directly tie in with the gameplay experience. One such toy, exclusively revealed by Bloody Disgusting, features everyone's favorite dancing murderous robot, M3GAN. Following her meteoric rise in popularity with the release of her smash hit in January last year, she'll be featured among the many pop-culture giants the crossover game offers, though she may not get out unscathed if the battle-damaged figure is any indication. She's part of Wave 1 of the Funko Fusion series with more to come in the run-up to the game's release in September.

The new M3GAN toy calls back to the climactic finale of her big-screen debut as she faces down her programmer Gemma (Allison Williams) and her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). Once seen as the perfect playmate, friend, and protector for the grieving young girl, the doll's artificial intelligence went rogue with disastrous consequences. She sought to remove Gemma from the picture and raise Cady by herself, leading to a battle between creator and creation that leaves M3GAN with a nasty head scar and some shaved-off hair from a chainsaw. Even with her wound, the figure still appears ready for battle with a weapon in hand to cut through the competition.

Standing at roughly 3.85 inches tall, the M3GAN figure will be available for purchase for $12 USD. Each Funko Fusion Pop! is more than just a collectible, however, as they also come packed with a code for exclusive in-game items and characters. The game itself is described as a "festival of fandom," taking players on an action-adventure across the worlds of pop culture from Back to the Future to Jurassic World and, yes, M3GAN with a host of mashup characters and plenty of humor from developers 10:10 Games. Currently, over 60 characters will be playable in Pop! form, with JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Masters of the Universe among the other franchises confirmed to appear.

'M3GAN' Returns to the Big Screen Next Year

Close

M3GAN is very quickly becoming a franchise herself. After raking in over $181 million at the global box office, Blumhouse quickly ordered a sequel, M3GAN 2.0. Set to build on the ending tease of the first film, it's currently set to march into theaters on June 27, 2025, with both Williams and McGraw set to reprise their roles while writer Akela Cooper and writer/director Gerard Johnstone once again craft the story. Additionally, a more mature spinoff titled SOULM8TE is also in the works with an eye towards a 2026 release date. It's said to take inspiration from classic 90s erotic thrillers and will follow a man who uses a seemingly harmless love bot to cope with his wife's death, only to inadvertently create a deadly soulmate.

Funko Fusion releases on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 13. In the meantime, M3GAN is available to stream on Peacock. Visit the official Funko website for more information on the new figure.

M3GAN Release Date January 6, 2023 Director Gerard Johnstone Cast Allison Williams , Violet McGraw , Ronny Chieng , Amie Donald Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Horror

Watch on Peacock