Collider can exclusively reveal a behind-the-scenes clip from M3GAN focused on the makeup and prosthetics tools used to create the movie’s bloodiest scene. The new clip comes ahead of the disc and digital release of M3GAN’s unrated version, which will allow everyone to add the delicious carnage of our new favorite horror doll to their collection.

Based on a story by producer James Wan and screenwriter Akela Cooper, M3GAN follows the story of the brilliant toy roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) as she develops the most advanced doll the world has ever seen. Gemma is a workaholic tasked with taking care of her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) after the young girl’s parents die in a car crash. Unwilling to become a parent, Gemma creates M3GAN (played by Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis), a highly intelligent toy made from wires and plastic that can adapt to Cady’s every need. Not surprisingly, M3GAN evolves beyond her initial parameters and becomes an unstoppable killing machine in a movie that embraces camp to deliver genuine laughs amidst well-crafted scares.

While the theatrical cut of M3GAN became one of the biggest box office hits of 2023, the movie’s violence was toned down to ensure its PG-13 release. Fortunately, the unrated cut of M3GAN is already streaming on Peacock, with all the nasty bits of the movie restored. However, the upcoming home release will come with both the unrated version and exclusive deep dives into the behind-the-scenes secrets of the killer doll. For instance, the exclusive clip shows how the team behind M3GAN managed to make a face meltdown, in a scene that was cut from the film's theatrical version.

Image via Blumhouse

RELATED: 'M3GAN': Differences Between the PG-13 and Unrated Version, Explained

The exclusive clip also gives us new insight into the iconic corridor dancing scene. For instance, we learn that all of M3GAN’s movements were performed live by the talented Donald, who actually did that incredible back flip. These are some of the production secrets fans will be able to uncover once the home release of M3GAN hits the stores.

When Is M3GAN Unrated Being Released on Disc?

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone. The movie was produced by Jason Blum and Wan under their Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster Productions banners, which could be merged in the near future. M3GAN is also produced by Divide/Conquer. Due to the first film’s success, a sequel is already in development and is expected to hit theaters in 2025.

Both M3GAN and M3GAN UNRAT3D are now available on digital and Blu-ray and DVD 3/21. Check out the exclusive clip below: