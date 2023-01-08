The killer doll knocked 'Puss In Boots: The Last Wish' out of second place.

Everyone's new favorite doll M3GAN is slaying its debut as the Blumhouse and Universal feature danced its way to a $30 million opening weekend. It was released in 3,509 theaters total in North America. Prior to release, the horror flick was on a modest projected opening track of $17 million to $20 million in North America. Internationally, the film earned $14.8 million, bringing its global total up to $45 million so far.

M3GAN has already been hailed as a success by critics, garnering overwhelmingly positive reviews. Its box office success is also largely due to Blumhouse and Universal's brilliant marketing strategies, from the standard trailer and TV spot drops to taking over Manhattan to promote the feature. In a statement, Universal's president of domestic distribution Jim Orr notes the word-of-mouth and praised the film, saying, "Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster delivered an incredible film. It’s fun, it’s scary, it’s thrilling. Word-of-mouth is through the roof."

Despite M3GAN's strong opening, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water remains number one at the domestic box office for the fourth week in a row. It earned $45 million this weekend across 4,340 theaters, which is only a 33% drop from last week. The sequel's domestic total sits at $516 million, with a global total of $1.7 billion. It recently passed Top Gun: Maverick as the highest-grossing movie released in 2022. As it continues its theatrical run, it's projected to earn upwards of $1.9 billion globally and already passed the lowest projection for $1.6 billion.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: ‘M3GAN’ Review: This Killer Doll Movie Sets the Bar High for 2023

Carryovers include three additional movies released in 2022. Universal's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish holds the third-place spot domestically with a weekend total of $12.4 million across 3,919 theaters. Its domestic total is $87 million, with a $197 million global gross. Number four is the Tom Hanks-led feature A Man Called Otto, which comes from Sony. It received $4.2 million from 637 theaters. Sony currently has plans for a wider national release next week for Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Marvel and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes in at #5 as it draws near the end of its theatrical run. In its ninth weekend, the movie garnered $3.3 million domestically, bringing its total to $445 million. Globally the sequel has earned $828.8 million.

Finally, A24's The Whale earned $1.5 million across 835 theaters for the specialty box office, giving it the strongest hold in the top 10. The Brendan Fraser-led and awards-hopeful film sits under Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (#6) and Damien Chazelle's Babylon (#7). The Whale's current total is $8.58 million.

Watch our interview with M3GAN producer James Wan below: