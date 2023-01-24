She moves and grooves, slices and dices, and now M3GAN is sashaying her way into your living room. In a surprise decision, Universal and Blumhouse have moved forward with making everyone’s new best friend available for PVOD rental or purchase. You can now take home the film that Collider’s own Alyse Wax referred to as “a weird, bonkers movie” that “may just be this year’s Malignant.” Renting Gerard Johnstone’s first installment in the now-franchise will run you $19.99, while diving in and making the killer doll yours forever with a digital copy will set you back $24.99 - just a little over a ticket to the cinema!

Since first dancing onto screens everywhere at the very beginning of January, M3GAN has managed to steal the hearts - and wallets - of theatergoers around the globe, raking in a whopping $124 million (and counting) at the global box office. With competition like James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water also out now, the killer doll is proving that even if you try to shoot her down, she won’t fall (she’s titanium).

M3GAN follows the story of an unnervingly lifelike AI doll that’s been designed by science engineer, Gemma (Allison Williams), to be a child’s best friend and protector. After Gemma’s nine-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw) loses her parents in a car accident, Gemma gains custody of the child. Wildly underprepared to be taking on the role of caregiver, Gemma fast-tracks a M3GAN prototype to help her with the monumental task at hand. But, the doll soon begins to take her new position lethally seriously, leaving Gemma and Cady with a chaotic and murderous piece of AI machinery on their hands.

With a campy and comedic take on your run-of-the-mill sci-fi horror feature, M3GAN quickly gained a loyal cult following, leading to an almost immediate sequel announcement. With a quick-witted script, the film is only made even better with the intensive and impressive robotics that went into bringing the doll to life. Speedily carving out a place in pop culture, the film’s titular robot doll has found herself the topic of Saturday Night Live bits and even in a feud with our other favorite friend ‘till the end, Don Mancini’s Chucky.

It’s been less than one month since M3GAN made its way into theaters, so today’s announcement of a VOD release is a welcomed surprise. While we sure hope that she gets a streaming drop sometime in the near future, we’ll take what we can get for right now. Check out Collider's interview with M3GAN star, Williams, below: