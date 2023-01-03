M3GAN is kind, lovely, and full of personality. She is a best friend, a great companion, and an "effervescent beaming ray of light"...until she goes insane and starts doing her job in a completely new way. Ahead of the film's January 6th release, Bloody Disgusting has unveiled an exclusive M3GAN featurette, showcasing the upcoming horror film's cast, crew, and director, as well as their perspectives on the doll, who might kick Chucky and Anabelle out of the running for the creepiest doll in the horror genre.

The featurette started with M3GAN introducing herself, before shifting to the film's cast, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, and Jen Van Epps, alongside director Gerard Johnstone and M3GAN producers Jason Blum and James Wan, all of whom had nothing but positive things to say, saying that the life-like doll is "intense and iconic," while altogether "strange and constantly unsettling." After all, M3GAN is initially a robot prototype designed to help Gemma (Williams) cope with the pressure of unexpectedly becoming a parent to her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (McGraw). M3GAN is programmed to take care of a child, but when she suddenly became her own "primary user," the artificial intelligence elevated the scope of her duties and began to protect Cady at all costs, including killing anyone who might pose a threat to the 8-year-old kid.

It's safe to say that 2022 was a great year for horror, with titles like Smile, Fresh, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, among other 2022 horror offerings that provided a different viewpoint on the genre. But 2023 doesn't seem to be any different, kicking off the year with M3GAN, which is shaping up to be another horror hit. And that claim is not without merit given the film's cast and crew's expertise in the genre. Wan is responsible for the terror behind The Conjuring, Insidious, and Malignant, while Blumhouse Productions brought Anabelle and The Boy to life. On the other hand, Williams—who not only serves as the film's lead character but also its executive producer—has acted in critically acclaimed horror films, including Get Out and The Perfection. So with horror professionals collaborating, we can already see M3GAN dancing her way to success.

M3GAN will be rated PG-13 for its violent and terrifying content. While this is disappointing for horror fans, there are some horror films that did well even without the "Rated R" label, such as the Happy Death Day films, both of which are produced by Blumhouse.

Blum stated in the featurette that the upcoming film will cause everyone to unplug all of their devices, which is reasonable considering that the film uses technology to deliver terror onto the big screen. But that would have to wait until M3GAN struts her way to theaters on January 6, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the featurette below.