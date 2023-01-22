M3GAN continues to dominate at the box office internationally, scaring off other movies, as it should. The horror genre began the year dazzling fans in theaters nationwide with M3GAN's dominance crossing international borders. The horror movie has crossed $50 million internationally this weekend, reaching $51.3 million this Sunday, pushing its global total past $124 million.

The horror film sensation continues to perform well globally, breaking records and terrifying audiences with exciting experiences at theaters worldwide. This success for a $12 million budget movie could be attributed to the fact that the movie continues to open in different parts of the world, opening in 30 more international markets just last week. This weekend, it opened with a terrifying start in Brazil and Argentina, displaying a performance that continues to go toe to toe with horror hits like Smile, Invisible Man, The Black Phone, and Halloween Ends.

In Brazil alone, the horror movie reached $1.4 million this weekend, achieving the third-biggest opening day for a pandemic horror film, only behind The Conjuring 3 and Orphan: First Kill. M3GAN even ranked above Avatar: The Way of Water in admissions on Saturday with a superb performance in both popular and mixed theaters. M3GAN continues to dominate in Brazil as its performance for three days was almost double that of Black Phone which opened during the holidays, a time when audiences typically flock to the theaters. In Argentina, the film started in third place, reaching $0.4 million this weekend, also above Black Phone and more than double Paramount's viral horror Smile.

Meanwhile, on its second opening weekend in UK and Ireland, M3GAN rose to number 2 on Saturday, reaching $5.7 million and rising above new opener Babylon. M3GAN also continues to perform well in Germany, reaching $2.8 million as well as $2.9 million in Australia on its second opening weekend. Other highlights include the movie reaching $2.9 million in Spain, $2.2 million in Italy, $1.0 million in the Netherlands, and $3.5 million in France, all in its third weekend in those markets.

The post-pandemic horror movie continues to dominate the box office, and it shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Despite being a killer robot, M3GAN’s fan base continues to grow, becoming an internet sensation due to her dance moves, fashion sense, and loyalty. M3GAN is about an artificial intelligence lifelike doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s ally. A sequel has already been ordered at Universal with a 2025 release date.

M3GAN was directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, Michael Clear, Cooper Samuelson, and Blumhouse Productions. Watch Collider's interview with Johnstone below: