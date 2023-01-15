The horror genre is already off to a scary good start in 2023 with Blumhouse and Universal’s M3GAN slaying the dreaded January curse. The AI killer doll has been receiving rave reviews from both critics and horror fanatics alike while absolutely blowing up the box office in its opening weekend. M3GAN won’t stop terrifying audiences anytime soon as the film has already made $34.2 million internationally, and $90 million globally, in just the first two weeks of its release. This currently has M3GAN going toe to toe with other genre hits like Smile, Halloween Ends, The Black Phone, Invisible Man, and Happy Death Day during that same time frame.

One of the reasons for M3GAN’s success is that the film opened in 30 more international markets this weekend. This includes markets like the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Ireland. The UK and Ireland had a fantastic $3 million opening weekend for the film. That’s the best opening weekend for a horror film for the territory in the pandemic era and the third-highest opening for a James Wan produced film, only behind The Nun and The Conjuring 2. In Australia, the slasher also did very well making $1.3 million. That’s the third-highest opening for a horror film in the territory during the pandemic era. Other highlights for new markets include M3GAN being the fourth-highest opening for a horror film in Germany in the pandemic era, having the biggest horror opening day for 2022 and 2023 in Hong Kong, and having the biggest MPA horror opening of the pandemic era in Thailand. The holdover markets also remained insanely strong with M3GAN making $6.5 million in Mexico, $2.1 million in Spain, and $1.8 million in Italy in its second weekend. In all three of those territories, M3GAN has now surpassed the lifetime grosses of Scream while Spain and Mexico has also surpassed Halloween Ends.

Why and how is M3GAN continuing her bloody box office reign? The answer is very simple. People, no matter where you live around the world, are loving this film to death and for good reason. The word of mouth surrounding this small budgeted $12 million killer doll has been near flawless. M3GAN currently holds a 95% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s the second highest rated Blumhouse production on the platform, only being surpassed by Jordan Peele’s Get Out which holds a 98%.

Image via Blumhouse

RELATED: The 'M3GAN' Soundtrack Is Now Str3aming

M3GAN’s an extremely fun, hilarious, and atmospheric scarefest that serves as the perfect Gateway film for anyone looking to dive into this frightening genre. M3GAN’s now a bona fide genre icon thanks to her creepy singing voice, dance moves, fashion skills, and undying loyalty. It also helps that the film had a brilliant marketing campaign that featured an army of M3GANs taking over places like New York City. This all led to M3GAN now grossing over $90 million worldwide in just two weeks. That number’s only growing as M3GAN’s loyal fan base grows.

M3GAN’s now on an exciting path to become horror’s next golden girl and franchise as she’s effortlessly taking down genre icons like Michael Myers and Ghostface. While her box office continues to soar, watch our interview with M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone below: