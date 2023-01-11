M3GAN’s taking the horror genre by storm and has kicked off the 2023 movie season with an enthusiastic bang. The film made $45 million worldwide this past weekend on a $12 million budget. That had a lot to do with its stellar marketing campaign, but it also just had to do with the fact that M3GAN’s an excellent movie. This new horror icon is all things fashionable, fun, scary, and weird with a great creepy atmosphere. However, one of the best parts of M3GAN was her endlessly eerie singing voice that is only made more haunting by Anthony Willis’ musical score. If you’ve seen M3GAN and want to relive its highly effective score, Willis’ soundtrack is now available to listen to.

One of the best parts of M3GAN was how it blended so many different tones flawlessly together. One moment, M3GAN could be sweet and fun, only for her to absolutely terrify you in the very next second. That unpredictable feeling is also reflected in the film’s score. Willis' main themes for M3GAN are very piano heavy with many eerie orchestral moments and do a lot to invoke Universal’s larger horror legacy. However, the moments where the score really shines is when it creepily reminds us of our greedy world. Given the film’s backdrop of the toy industry, the way Willis mimics and satires how this kid-centric industry is marketed is both funny and deeply disturbing.

However, that can’t compare to the moments where M3GAN sings. While they’re just two brief instances, these scenes will define this new killer doll for years to come. Particularly the moment she does her own frightening rendition of “Titanium”. That will be burnt into every horror fans’ minds for years to come. M3GAN needs to drop her own cover album soon because, even though she’s in the biggest horror film in the world right now, this demented AI can’t be put in a box. She can sing, dance, and makes for a killer babysitter.

Image via Blumhouse

However, in all seriousness, M3GAN is about to become Universal’s next big horror franchise. A sequel is reportedly already in the works since this film amazingly more than tripled its budget in a single weekend. Hopefully this means we haven’t heard the last of M3GAN’s beautifully dreadful singing voice. While genre fans wait for a sequel, you can be horrifyingly serenaded by M3GAN who’s currently killing it in theaters now.

You can listen to M3GAN’s soundtrack here and the trailer can be viewed down below.