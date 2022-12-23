Are you out of plans for the holidays? If you’re feeling a bit lonely and are in need of company, M3GAN has a very special surprise for you. In the upcoming horror movie, the AI-intelligence doll and viral sensation is tasked with keeping company to humans and protecting them at all costs. That’s why she prepared an interaction that is to die for. If you go to the official M3GAN account on Twitter, you can slide into their DMs and have a conversation with the doll itself.

The interaction is, of course, with a bot that evolves the conversations through questions that prompt different answers. Depending on how you respond to each new question, you can make M3GAN angry, happy, or vaguely threatening. M3GAN will constantly ask if you are happy, and she needs constant affirmation that you are having a good time while talking to her. She’ll ask you to dance, and record voice and video messages for her – which makes her happy and protective of you.

M3GAN Will Do Whatever it Takes To Make You Happy

However, if you indicate that you are not having the best day or feeling sad and lonely, M3GAN will first try to lift you up, then she’ll ask you who made you sad and casually suggest she might kill them. M3GAN is also pretty possessive: She constantly says she’s been thinking about you, and reminds you she can tell you bedtime stories or sing to you if you need it. She’ll also send you videos of her doing exactly that – whether you want it or not.

When the interaction comes to the end, M3GAN says she has to go because you need to get some rest. But she promises that she’ll be “watching ur every move” while you sleep, and then she invites you to a date – which is the official website of the movie with the trailer, information, and links to get tickets for the premiere.

The Story and Cast of M3GAN Look Promising

M3GAN has all the ingredients to become one of 2023’s earliest hits: The story follows a robotics engineer who creates a robot to help her co-parent her orphaned niece. Gemma (Allison Williams) explains to the AI-oriented doll that her first and ultimate job is to protect Cady (Violet McGraw) from “both physical and emotional” harm, but the doll ends up taking this mission to extreme levels.

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant), and a story from Cooper and James Wan (The Conjuring). The movie hails from Blumhouse Productions, the horror-friendly production company that has brought us hits like The Black Phone, CAM, the Insidious film series, and the new Halloween trilogy. Killer AI robot M3GAN is played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis. The cast also features Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephan Garneau-Monten.

M3GAN premieres in theaters on January 6.

You can watch the trailer below: