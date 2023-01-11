Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film M3GAN.

The horror genre has seen its fair share of killer dolls on the big screen, but a new one has emerged to claim the crown—and she won't be sashaying away anytime soon. In addition to slaying her box office debut, the artificial intelligence, M3GAN, also danced her way into popular culture, thanks to her comedic yet fierce way of killing people. But while M3GAN has been a huge success since its release, the film's director revealed that it was initially planned to have a much different ending.

In an interview with Variety, director Gerard Johnstone confirmed that the film was supposed to end in a completely different way, supervising puppeteer Adrien Morot's recent statement. "They had this battle with Bruce, and there was gonna be one more part of it where they thought they’d got away, and Bruce essentially…they leave the workshop where they had this big battle, and then they hear a “ka-chunk!” and it’s Bruce’s head being thrown. And then, through the smoke of the doorway, M3GAN emerges just as a disembodied torso, and Bruce is holding her from behind and clomping along the corridor," Johnstone revealed, adding that while he loved that version, they couldn't make it for a variety of reasons. "We tried to shoot that version, and the physics didn’t work out. There were all these logistical things. So that’s why we end up doing the version we did. But I love the version we did, even though that was a cool idea. I love the version we got because it made Cady’s character so much more interesting."

The film's ending leaves things open-ended, seemingly hinting at a sequel. When asked if there would be more of M3GAN in the future, the director replied: "There are so many ideas that we had and facets of M3GAN’s personality that we wanted to explore. I totally think there’s more to say. And I know that M3GAN would have more to say. I would love to do another one. Hopefully soon, while it’s still fresh in everyone’s minds."

Related: 'M3GAN' Deserved To Be Rated R

M3GAN follows roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) as she deals with the stress of becoming a parent to her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), whose parents were killed in a vehicular accident. The life-like doll is programmed to protect Cady at all costs, but for some reason, she expanded her responsibilities and began killing anyone who might pose a threat to Cady. In the movie's final version, M3GAN is ripped apart and has her central processing chip destroyed. While that appears to be a new beginning for Gemma and Cady, Gemma's smart home device begins to emerge, hinting that M3GAN may still be alive all along.

Besides Williams and McGraw, the box office hit film also stars Jenna Davis, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten. James Wan has collaborated with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse to bring M3GAN to life. Apart from starring as the film's lead actress, Williams also serves as the film's executive producer, alongside Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.

M3GAN is now playing in theaters.