After the success M3GAN saw at the box office when it was released in theaters, Blumhouse is expanding the universe of the dangerous android with a new spinoff. According to Deadline, Lily Sullivan has been cast as the lead of SOULM8TE. The upcoming story will be centered around a man who acquires an android to deal with the loss of his wife. But instead of finding a new partner in the machine, the android will quickly turn into a threat to everyone around her. The upcoming spin-off is being described as "more risqué" than the original installment.

Lily Sullivan was recently acclaimed for her performance as Beth Bixler in Evil Dead Rise. The horror story written and directed by Lee Cronin gave Sullivan the opportunity to step into the shoes of a terrifying role, making it easy to see why Blumhouse thought she'd be the perfect choice to lead the cast of SOULM8TE. Before diving deep into the horror genre in recent years, Lily Sullivan appeared in titles such as Sucker and Jungle. The performer's body language on the screen proved to be effective at shocking audiences in Evil Dead Rise, and time will tell how Sullivan will make her role in SOULM8TE memorable and different from what was seen in M3GAN.

SOULM8TE will be directed by Kate Dolan. The filmmaker previously worked on You Are Not My Mother. As the title of the horror story suggests, the movie focused on a young woman as she fights with her grandmother after her mother goes missing. However, when the titular character returns, she's very different from the person she used to be before her disappearance. Dolan will also rewrite the script for SOULM8TE, after a first draft was delivered to the studio by Rafael Jordan.

Will M3GAN Return?

At this point, it's unclear if M3GAN will be making an appearance in SOULM8TE. But even if the unpredictable android portrayed by Amie Donald and Jenna Davis won't be wreaking havoc in the spinoff, the character will be seen in M3GAN 2.0. The sequel is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on June 27, 2025. As seen with Five Nights at Freddy's and The Black Phone, Blumhouse knows how to turn standalone horror stories into successful franchises once audiences prove that they're ready for more. In the near future, viewers will find out which evil android can cause more damage.

A release date hasn't been set for SOULM8TE. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.