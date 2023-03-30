Earlier this week, Adam Sandler revealed that his next dramatic project would begin filming this summer. Now it seems like he has found his co-star. Deadline is reporting that Megan Thee Stallion is in talks to join the actor in an upcoming film from Josh and Benny Safdie.

Unfortunately, Netflix is keeping all the juicy details on this upcoming project a secret. So, it is currently unknown what the size of Megan Thee Stallion’s potential role is. However, it has been revealed that the film will be set in the world of sports memorabilia. Anyone who knows about that world knows how high stakes it can get, which is perfect for the combo of Sandler and the Safdie brothers who previously knock it out of the park with Uncut Gems.

Megan Thee Stallion is a record-breaking rapper and singer who is the latest musical artist to break into the world of film and television. She has recently appeared in series like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, P-Valley, and had a fan-favorite turn hosting Saturday Night Live. She is also set to appear in the upcoming movie F***ing Identical Twins, an R-rated musical comedy from Borat director Larry Charles. It will be exciting to see Megan Thee Stallion in a role that isn’t in a comedy, which is most of her previous work on screen.

Image from Uncut Gems via A24

Who Are the Safdie Bros.?

This currently untitled film will be directed by the Safdie brothers from a script they wrote together. It will be their feature film follow-up to Uncut Gems, their previous collaboration with Sandler, which gained huge critical and audience praise. Writing and directing Uncut Gems is likely what the pair is best known for, but they also wrote and directed the acclaimed Robert Pattinson crime-thriller Good Time.

Ever since Uncut Gems, film fans have been desperately waiting for the next collaboration between Sandler and the directing duo of the Safdie brothers. So, it was big news when this untitled film was officially announced. Fans didn’t even need to hear what the film would be about. The promise of Sandler and the Safdie brothers was enough to build excitement. When it finally drops on Netflix, it will likely be one of the most anticipated films on the streamer that year.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming film. Check out Collider’s interview with Sandler where he talked about this upcoming project below: