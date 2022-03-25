If you are a fan of world-famous musician Megan Thee Stallion, you’re about to know a lot more about her. TIME Studios and Roc Nation announced today that they have teamed up to produce a multi-part documentary series that spans the rapper’s career, from her freestyling beginnings on social media to becoming a global phenomenon. The series is also set to get up close and personal to the Grammy winner, revealing facets the public isn’t used to seeing.

The docuseries, which is yet to get an official title, will track milestones of Stallion’s career through the use of archival footage, social media videos, and fresh verité clips that showcase the ups and downs of having to deal with worldwide stardom. Stallion was acclaimed for her 2020 debut album Good News and topped the US Billboard 100 charts with singles like “Savage” and “WAP”, all of that after going viral on Instagram.

The docuseries is set to be directed by Nneka Onuorah, who is no stranger to impressive, real life stories. She directed President Barack Obama on Netflix's The G Word and Prime Video’s competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls. She has also collaborated on My House, a docuseries about the Black queer ballroom scene, and First and Last, which chronicles inmates’ intake and release from the U.S. prison system.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Secures First-Look Deal With Netflix, so Expect Lots of Exciting Horror and Anime Projects

When talking about the upcoming docuseries, TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds teased the untold stories the project will cover and revealed they’re humbled to be able to tell this story:

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

In addition, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez praised Stallion’s journey and shared what she expects to achieve with the project:

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism. Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

TIME Studios and Roc Nation are yet to announce further details from the Megan Thee Stallion docuseries, including official title, trailer, and release date.

The Original Batman vs. Superman Movie You Never Saw

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (470 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto