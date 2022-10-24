The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived! While some of us may have been crossing our fingers and lighting our candles for a Stranger Things cameo, we'll take whatever Megan Thee Stallion is offering. In a fun new collaboration, the Grammy-winning artist sat down with Netflix to introduce their latest spooky season tricks and treats. This powerful team-up took to Instagram where Megan Thee Stallion was the streaming giant's mouthpiece and astrological reader for the new Netflix & Chills Horrorscope quiz!

This October, Netflix is offering an entirely new zodiac of horror with Netflix & Chills Horrorscope. Utilizing a mix of magical crafts, the site allows fans to discover what their horror sign is, from vampires to zombies, as well as personalized suggestions for your next October Netflix binge. Through a series of questions, accompanied by some of the streamer's most iconic genre characters including Stranger Things' Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and clips from Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House. Beware the jump-scares!

On Instagram, Netflix sat down with music powerhouse and self-proclaimed horror lover Megan Thee Stallion to act as our Horrorscope guide. Hogwarts houses are tired, so for the collaboration Megan drew names of characters from popular Netflix series like Sex Education and Too Hot to Handle and sorted them by which Horrorscope zodiac sign they'd fit best under. For traits like "curious" and "sassy" the rap artist dolled out Thing from Wednesday, and for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) she bestowed the sign of the Vampire.

Depending on what level of scary you're looking for, Netflix's Horrorscope provides a full read, including a Tarot pull and palmistry. Based on which bloodbath location you'd like to vacation at, and whether or not you enjoy a gorefest vs. spooky haunting, Netflix assigns fans their "big three," with a sun, moon and rising. The zodiac ranges from specific monsters like Vecna and Thing to the classics, and is surprisingly in-depth. Finally, your reading offers a few tailored suggestions of Netflix Originals that may appeal to each individual viewer based on their quiz selections.

At the end of the reading, fans can explore the entirety of the divination sections to determine for themselves which monsters they most relate to. Are you Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) from You, a Graveyard Rat from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's newest horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities, or Jenna Ortega's Wednesday from the upcoming Tim Burton series? Find out all of this and more about yourself, plus check out more of the Netflix & Chills specials, including a cozy sit-down with horror masterminds del Toro and Flanagan on what scares them most, and a sizzle reel narrated by the legendary Mark Hamill.

Head over to Netflix Horrorscope to get your personalized reading and embrace your fears! You can watch Megan Thee Stallion's readings below, and get spooky with two masters of the macabre: