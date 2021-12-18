Megan Thee Stallion has signed a deal to create and executive produce content for Netflix, under the terms of the agreement. The content produced includes a television series along with other projects.

Megan stated,

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix, venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Over the past few years, Megan Thee Stallion has grown massively in the music industry. Her most successful hits, Savage (Remix) featuring Beyoncé and WAP with Cardi B, both made it to No.1 on the global Billboard Hot 100. Also, since its release in 2020 her debut album, Good News, has gone gold. She has also had success with a more recent collaboration, where she worked with K-pop legends BTS to create a remix of the boy band’s song Butter. Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS at their concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to perform the number.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Julie and the Phantoms' Has Sung Its Last Song, Cancelled at Netflix

The singer has made her love of genre film and TV, especially horror and anime, quite clear the past few years, teasing a three-part horror series back in 2019, and often doing photoshoots while wearing anime cosplay.

Not only has the rapper been a hit in the music industry and won nine BET Awards and three Grammy Awards, but Megan has also just earned a bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. We can definitely say that she is a woman with many talents who should not be underestimated.

The Head of comedy at Netflix, Tracey Pakosta, made some positive comments about the musician, “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture, she’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

The 75 Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now Because we know you need to binge.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email