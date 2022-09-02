Marvel fans around the world are currently in the heart of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The procedural comedy just debuted its third episode this week which centered around multiple huge cameos. Arguably the biggest wasn’t even from the pages of Marvel Comics at all. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her hilarious MCU debut and now Marvel Studios has released a behind-the-scenes look at how they pulled it off.

While the major focus of the new episode “The People vs. Emil Blonsky” was on the Abomination being set free, the “B plot” saw Drew Matthews’ Denis being tricked by an Asgardian elf to think that he was actually dating Stallion. This leads to a hilarious trial and the real Stallion showing up at the end. The behind-the-scenes video sees the cast and crew like star Tatiana Maslany and director Kat Coiro gushing over Stallion, but the rapper turned actress talked about the fun of “twerking in Marvel”. She also joked about being a version of Thanos.

The latest episode of She-Hulk was by far the best one yet. This is mostly because, after establishing the hero’s origins and tone in its first two episodes, the series is now embracing its fourth-wall-breaking zaniness. This episode was full of non-stop laughs and surprises, but it also broke the internet by giving us She-Hulk twerking alongside Stallion. One of the funniest post credit scenes Marvel has ever done. Cameos like Stallion always run the risk of being distracting, but she perfectly fit in with this absurdly charming show. The fact that She-Hulk being Stallion’s new lawyer is now MCU canon is just funny on so many levels. On top of that, hearing Marvel’s newest hero say she would “kill” for Stallion is one of the most gut-busting line deliveries in the franchise’s history.

Image via Disney+

It’s also just great to hear that everyone involved including Stallion had a great time making this insanely delightful crossover happen. This was an ingenious episode that made complete fun of this cameo-filled universe while having the franchise’s most purely enjoyable cameo to date. Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we see Stallion in the MCU. However, like the behind-the scenes-video teases, this is definitely far from the last mind-blowing cameo Marvel fans will see in this series.

While we wait for other big cameos, like the long awaited appearance of Daredevil, you can treat yourself by streaming episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ now. You can also watch the behind-the-scenes video highlighting Stallion’s brilliant cameo down below.