Universal and Blumhouse’s M3GAN is set to terrify the audience in unimaginable creepy ways. The story follows the titular AI companion doll designed by a brilliant roboticist, Gemma, who gives a prototype of the doll to her 8-year-old orphaned niece. But as all the creepy doll lore goes, M3GAN goes haywire. Horror genius James Wan co-wrote the story with long-time collaborator Akela Cooper, who previously worked with him on features like Malignant and the upcoming The Nun 2. In a new interview with Los Angeles Times, Cooper spoke about writing a much gorier version of the movie.

Despite its killer doll plot line, interestingly, M3GAN got a PG-13 rating, making it accessible to a much younger audience of the genre. The marketing of the movie has been fascinating, with the doll’s dancing video going viral. The audiences at the world premiere of the movie last month were greeted by a troupe of dancing M3GANs. All of it only added to fans excitement. Speaking of the rating of the feature, Cooper revealed, “No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it.”

However, the writer admits a much gorier version of the movie made it to the original script. “There should be an unrated version at some point. ... I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier.” She further explained, “Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. It wasn’t a Gabriel [in Malignant]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people.” She further revealed that there were a “couple of characters whom James was like, ‘I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live. I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark.”

Given the promotional material of the feature, M3GAN is already giving creeps to horror fans. Only when the movie finally hits the theaters will we know how scary it really is. The movie casts Allison Williams as Gemma, Violet McGraw as Cady, Gemma's orphaned niece, Amie Donald as M3GAN, and Jenna Davis as the voice of M3GAN. Further rounding off the cast are Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Lori Dungey, Arlo Green, Jen Van Epps and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

M3GAN comes to theatres on January 6, you can check out the trailer below: