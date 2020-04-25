‘MEGAS XLR’ Might Just Be the Best Mecha Series You’ve Never Seen

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We here at Saturday Mourning Cartoons are revisiting MEGAS XLR, an early 2000s animated mecha series created by Jody Schaeffer and George Krstic. The action-packed animation on this comedy show that takes aim at all kinds of anime tropes came courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios, Titmouse animation, and Sunmin Image Pictures. Its lead characters are a hot dog-eating mechanic, a time-traveling mecha pilot thrown into the distant past, and a disaffected slacker who’s straight out of the 90s. All of this comes together to deliver big ol’ fightin’ robot action, but does it hold up 15 years later?

And perhaps the better question is, why are we doing this to ourselves? Well, one, because it’s actually a really funny and well-done series, but also because a listener (MrJake!) called in to recommend it; our cartoon lawyers say we’re legally obligated to cover it. Just happy it’s a good toon this time!

