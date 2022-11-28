Before their names were listed first in the credits of major box office hits, these actors were in our living rooms once a week. Classic sitcoms, laugh tracks, and all, were a big source of entertainment for the average American. If fans do their research, chances are their favorite stars were once part of a half-hour comedy series.

Some had a show that aired before their young fans were born. Jennifer Lawrence got a role on her first sitcom a short 15 years ago before going on to play Katniss Everdeen and Rosalyn Rosenfeld. With streaming and different television styles gaining popularity, the sitcom may not be what it once was, but the format was the first step towards international superstardom for these actors.

George Clooney in 'Roseanne'

He's officially been called the "Sexiest Man Alive" by People Magazine and a good portion of his fanbase. George Clooney didn't start with blockbusters and movies addressing complex social issues.

After making minor appearances in E/R (different from the NBC hit drama he starred in later), The Facts of Life, and The Golden Girls, Clooney had a role in Roseanne that got him noticed. His character got to know both sisters fairly well. Booker Brooks was Roseanne's factory supervisor. He also secretly dated Jackie.

Tom Hanks in 'Bosom Buddies'

He's received Academy Awards for his performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, but for Tom Hanks, it all started with Bosom Buddies. He landed one of the lead roles in the sitcom about two men pretending to be women to live in an inexpensive hotel exclusively for ladies.

The show, featuring Hanks as Kip Wilson, lasted two seasons. Early on, the show's producers recognized his talent and knew he wouldn't stay in television long. It seems Hanks was destined to be the superstar he is today.

Jamie Foxx in 'In Living Color'

Before he had his self-titled show and multiple hit movies, Jamie Foxx appeared in the popular '90s show, In Living Color. He had a character named Wanda, known for her not-so-appealing looks. Damon Wayans, Jim Carrey, and Jennifer Lopez became well-known entertainers after the show ended.

Since the comedy sketch show, Foxx has had roles in Ray, Dream Girls, and Django Unchained. He has also succeeded with his music, releasing multiple albums and collaborating with big names in R&B and Hip Hop.

Alan Alda in 'M*A*S*H'

As early as the 1950s, Alan Alda appeared on stage and in small supporting roles on screen. In 1972, he got the role that would help his career become what it is today. As Hawkeye Pierce on M*A*S*H, Alda was nominated for 21 Emmy Awards.

Alda commuted from New Jersey to Los Angeles for 11 years, initially not knowing how many seasons the show would remain on air. He's gone on to star in numerous big hits, like The West Wingand Ray Donovan: Alda has used his success to advocate for women's rights and other causes close to his heart.

Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Growing Pains'

Known for starring in Academy Awarding-winning period films, there was one period of Leonardo DiCaprio's career that revolved around the sitcom. Playing Luke Brower, his character, had a recurring role on Growing Pains.

On the show, Brower was homeless and spent time living with the Seaver family. A few short years later, DiCaprio was "king of the world" as Jack Dawson in Titanic. As his career evolves, he's shown that he's far more than just a teen heartthrob.

Craig Robinson in 'The Office'

Craig Robinson is a recognizable actor, having many roles in films and television. Acting at Second City while attending college and having small parts in big movies (like Knocked Up and Pineapple Express) led him to the show that changed it all.

Robinson appeared part way through the first season of The Office and, by the fourth, had a starring role playing the lovable Darryl Philbin. When the show ended in 2013, Craig was done playing Darryl but has gone on to be a part of some memorable entertainment.

Jennifer Lawrence in 'The Bill Engvall Show'

As Jennifer Lawrence began her journey towards worldwide fame, she had guest roles on popular shows like Medium and Monk. Soon after, she became a regular on another well-liked show, this time in the form of a sitcom.

For three seasons, Lawrence played Lauren, the daughter with a rebellious side, on The Bill Engvall Show. It was a long-term gig compared to her previous guest appearances. It also provided an opportunity to get recognized for her talents. Within a few short years, she starred in films like Silver Linings Playbookand the Hunger Gamestrilogy.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in '3rd Rock from the Sun'

After a few minor roles and one major league hit (Disney's Angels in the Outfield), Joseph Gordon-Levitt began starring in 3rd Rock from the Sun as Tommy Solomon for six seasons. It was the role that took him from his teen years to adulthood.

After playing the lone "kid" in a houseful of aliens disguised as humans, he starred in the teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You. Soon after, Levitt made the transition into taking on more dramatic roles.

Woody Harrelson in 'Cheers'

Woody Harrelson has always seemed to have a youthful quality. Maybe it's because of his laid-back personality. It could also be because audiences first met him as a young bartender on the still beloved sitcom Cheers. Joining the cast in the fourth season, the man who played Woody Boyd was nominated for five Emmy Awards.

Harrelson went from playing an adorable barkeep to starring in several popular movies. He hasn't lost his love for the small screen, however. He was in the hit show True Detectiveand has The Whitehouse Plumberscoming up in 2023. He is an executive producer for both projects. For a seemingly chill guy, Harrelson sure stays busy!

Mary Tyler Moore in 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

As she started in the entertainment world, the iconic role model had some great, smaller parts. Mary Tyler Moore's charismatic personality and equally lovely outward appearance led to two roles that would be life-changing for the funny and fierce performer.

She won an Emmy Award for playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show and became internationally known. In 1970, the show Moore pitched to CBS would be ground-breaking. As a sitcom focused on a woman with a career and independence, The Mary Tyler Moore Show was groundbreaking. She kept fans laughing, entertained, and informed until her passing in 2017.

