The brand includes tableware, cookbooks, and food items pending approval

The rumored unscripted cooking series on Netflix part of $100 million deal

Move over Martha Stewart, America has a new lifestyle queen. Or Duchess, as it were. While the Royals across the pond have been busy embroiled in the scandal of Kate Middleton's "disappearance" after her recent abdominal surgery, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been working on a mystery of their own. On March 14, Meghan took to Instagram to announce the launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. In a short clip, Meghan is shown arranging flowers in a vase, stirring up something in what is presumably her Montecito kitchen, and wearing a ball gown at the end of a tasteful stone corridor. And there's reportedly a new reality series component.

The brand's new Instagram page includes nine posts in total, all of which are displayed together to reveal the new logo, a crest stitched in golden embroidery, with the brand's name below in an elegant script. Everything so far has been deliberately vague regarding the roll-out. However, the over 500k followers that the brand has amassed in a few short days indicates many are eagerly waiting to hear more.

Meghan Markle to Be in a Rumored Unscripted Cooking Series

While launching a brand of this scale is new for Meghan, the lifestyle space is familiar territory for the Suits actress. Before her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan ran a popular lifestyle blog called The Tig, which was named after her favorite Italian wine, Tignanello. Her page was a personal reflection on things she had come to be passionate about, covering areas like food, fashion, culture, health, and wellness.

Following her involvement with the Royals, The Tig was shuttered indefinitely as Meghan began her new life as the Duchess of Sussex. Now her new chapter, with her family comfortably settled in California, will seemingly take her back to her lifestyle blogging roots. According to the trademark application filed back in February, American Riviera Orchard will feature tableware, place settings, cookbooks, recipe books, and a host of other kitchen and home-related items. The application shows that the brand also intends to sell food items, including jellies, jams, preserves, cooking oils, spreads, and butter. It seems that the intention is to open store locations where these items can be found, while the cooking and recipe books will also be available online in e-book format. All this is pending approval of the application.

Rumor has it that, as part of the overall $100 million deal with Netflix that Prince Harry and Meghan signed back in 2020, the launch of American Riviera Orchard may also include an unscripted "cookery" series to showcase the edible items Meghan will be whipping up. At a recent slate event, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria discussed the many projects that the couple have in the works with the streaming platform. There is said to be a movie adaptation of Carley Fortune's novel Meet Me By The Lake in development, the early stages of a scripted series said to be a prequel of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, and a "couple of unscripted things" that the pair have been working on with Netflix's Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Brandon Reigg. Now the internet is abuzz with the idea that with the launch of American Riviera Orchard, those "unscripted things" will include a cooking series. An "insider" has informed The Daily Mail that the new series will begin filming in upcoming weeks, and that the "new cookery show" is meant to coincide with the new brand launch.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries Harry & Meghan can be streamed on Netflix.

