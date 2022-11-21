Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially heading to Netflix. The Sussexes will be the subjects of a new docuseries directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, and the highly-anticipated docu-series will drop on Netflix sometime in December.

Back in September of 2020, Meghan and Harry signed a surprising multi-year deal with Netflix after they officially broke away from the Royal Family in January of that year. The deal noted that they would create an array of content for the streaming platform, including documentaries, docuseries, movies, and children’s content. Markle recently confirmed the docuseries in an interview with Variety, saying: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone [Liz Garbus] with our story - a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired - even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

The docuseries is expected to focus on the couple’s new life in California, where they settled with their children Archie and Lilibet after stepping down from their duties as working royals. When asked what the series will be about, Markle told The Cut:

“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story. I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on… When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story.”

According to a Deadline report from October 2022, the docu-series pushed back the release date to 2023 due to various reasons, such as controversy surrounding the way events are depicted in The Crown, as well as Queen Elizabeth’s death in September. Following these unexpected events, Page Six reported that the Sussexes requested some edits be made to the documentary, which was expected to delay release. Apparently, there were also disagreements over the vision for the show, as it was revealed that Harry and Meghan switched directors in the middle of production. An insider told Page Six that director Garrett Bradley was originally chosen to head the project, but that “there were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.” Despite a tumultuous start, the project is reportedly back on track, and Netflix is reportedly eager to air it in December after the recent premiere of The Crown Season 5.

Image via USA

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Animated Series 'Pearl' Culled in Netflix's Latest Cutbacks

The docuseries is being produced under Harry and Meghan’s production company called Archewell Productions. Markle is familiar with the entertainment business, due to her long-running role on the American drama series Suits, but Harry is new to the industry. Speaking about Harry’s role as a producer, Markle said, “It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.” On top of the documentary, Harry is also working on a memoir called Spare, which details his early life and is slated for release on January 10, 2023.

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries is still untitled, but is expected to drop on Netflix at some point in December 2022.