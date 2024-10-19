Meghann Fahy is beginning to break out following her standout appearance in The White Lotus and, while promoting her latest role in Blumhouse's Drop, the actress recently spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub to discuss another of her upcoming roles. Fahy will soon appear in Sirens, an upcoming limited series from Netflix in which she stars alongside Julianne Moore and House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock.

The story revolves around Devon DeWitt (Fahy), who becomes concerned about her sister Simone's (Alcock) unsettling relationship with her boss, Michaela Kell (Moore), a wealthy philanthropist with a mysterious and manipulative side. Set over a tense weekend at Michaela's luxurious beach estate, the series will explore the power dynamics and the bonds betweeh the siblings as Devon has to intervene.

When asked what it was like working with Moore, Fahy expressed her admiration: “It was pretty surreal. I’ve loved her for a very long time.” She also highlighted the impressive roster of talent she had the opportunity to collaborate with during the shoot, adding, “I got to work with some really incredible people too—Bill Camp, who I think is just an American treasure. I love that man.”

Fahy revealed that the shoot was not only enjoyable but also intriguing in its tone. "It was a very cool experience for sure. Tonally, it was really interesting too, because it’s sort of darkly comedic with elements of, I wouldn’t say fantasy, but kind of surrealism. All three of those things mixed together made for a really, really fun shoot."

Who Does Meghann Fahy Play in 'Sirens'?

Image via Netflix

She then went on to provide a sneak peek into her role and the series’ plot as Devon’s storyline centers on her trying to convince her sister to return home to Buffalo, but things quickly take a dramatic turn.

"My character's name is Devon. I play the older sister of Milly Alcock’s character, who is a live-in assistant of Julianne Moore’s character. [Moore's] this sort of ethereal, rich lady—more of that for me. I basically roll up to try to convince my sister to come home to Buffalo with me, and she’s not having that. The show kind of takes off from there.”

Both Drop and Sirens will release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on both projects, and if you want to see more of Fahy, check her out in The White Lotus, which is currently available for streaming on Max.

