They say sex sells, but what of general romance? Is that also an enticing prospect for moviegoers when it comes to the realm of raw box office data? The answer to that question is a hearty yes. Though romantic comedies aren't as massive at the box office as, say, superhero movies or animated family comedies, they can still be major moneymakers that provide a profound return on investment for financiers. Among the highest-grossing projects in the history of this genre worldwide are My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Pretty Woman, and the largest rom-com of all time — Mei Ren Yu, also known as The Mermaid.

The only entry in this genre to crack the $500 million mark worldwide, The Mermaid is a 2016 feature from director Stephen Chow that originated in China. Because of it being a foreign-language title, it may not be a project that North American moviegoers are intimately familiar with. However, the box office might of The Mermaid is incredibly important not only in terms of the history of romantic comedies but also in how it reflects the trajectory of the Chinese box office throughout the 2010s. This was an integral era for this country and The Mermaid was one of the most crucial titles reaffirming the box office potential for Chinese cinema.

Why ‘The Mermaid’ Was Always Destined to Make Money

The works of Stephen Chow have always been incredibly lucrative in China. His first two solo efforts as a director (after previously helming titles with filmmakers like Lee Lik-chi and Vincent Kok), Shaolin Soccer and Kung Fu Hustle, solidified in the early 2000s that this Hong Kong filmmaker knew how to make titles that resonated with Chinese moviegoers. At the time, the Chinese box office landscape was drastically different from what it is today. In 2006, China's yearly box office haul was $335.5 million compared to the $9.2 billion generated by the U.S. box office that same year. Meanwhile, the country had often struggled to produce a hefty amount of homegrown movies in a single year (China produced only 120 titles in 2003) while Variety reported in March 2006 that movie theaters in the territory had garnered bad reputations for their upkeep in years past. With these locations putting in money to improve their interiors, more and more audiences were coming out to the theater.

However, if there was an uptick in theatrical movie-going in the mid-2000s, the Chinese film industry exploded in the first half of the 2010s. By 2011, the Los Angeles Times reported that China now housed over 6,200 movie theater screens, a figure that doubled the number of screens in the territory from just a few years earlier. China was building swarms of new movie theaters to, among other reasons, combat piracy, offer leisure activities for Chinese citizens, and to respond the unprecedented box office success of Avatar in China (which was once the highest-grossing film of all time in the territory). That James Cameron movie redefined the level of financial success a movie could experience in China, which had the leaders of this country eager to see homegrown movies exceed the box office success of the Na'vi. Thus, way more theaters were emerging in China compared to the days when Shaolin Soccer and Kung Fu Hustle played on the big screen.

What Is the Highest-Grossing Movie in China?

In September 2015, the Chinese blockbuster Monster Hunt crossed the $380.99 million mark, making it (at the time) the highest-grossing motion picture in the history of the country. It was also a staggering achievement that surpassed all expectations for what a non-American movie could gross in a single country. That film’s box office success was a game-changer and The Mermaid was able to build off its accomplishments when it hit theaters in February 2016. The Mermaid would very quickly crack $500 million in China, the first film to ever do that in this country and only the seventh motion picture (at the time) to exceed $500 million in a single territory.

The success of Stephen Chow’s earlier works established confidence that this filmmaker’s then-newest feature could also be a gargantuan blockbuster. However, the expansion of China’s movie theater sector and local box office prowess in the early 2010s led to The Mermaid becoming a mammoth enough success to rule over all other romantic comedies in history.

Did ‘The Mermaid’ Translate Its Box Office Success to Other Territories?

The record-shattering box office haul of The Mermaid is almost entirely due to its performance in China, though Hong Kong did contribute $7.6 million to its box office haul. In most other global territories, The Mermaid either didn't report box office grosses (presumably because it didn't receive theatrical releases in those locations), though it did cross $3.2 million in North America. That may not sound like much, but it’s a pretty respectable sum considering The Mermaid never played in more than 106 theaters, not to mention it left the North American hauls of Chinese blockbusters like Monster Hunt ($32,766) and even Wolf Warriors 2 ($2.7 million) in the dust. Titles like Kung Fu Hustle had garnered a sizable cult following with domestic moviegoers, which likely helped The Mermaid garner extra interest from North American viewers.

The Mermaid scoring so much of its box office haul from just one country isn’t entirely unprecedented in the history of romantic comedies. This genre doesn’t tend to translate as universally across all countries as horror or action films, hence why the global grosses for these features have only cracked $400 million twice in history. These projects are heavily reliant on dialogue and comedy derived from specific cultural customers or misunderstandings. That's just not going to translate everywhere on the planet, especially since most countries around the world have their local romantic-comedies to enjoy, they don't need to strain to understand all the American-specific elements of something like Trainwreck. The Mermaid making almost entirely its worldwide gross from just one country is a bit unusual, but it’s not too far off something like Think Like a Man making 80% of its worldwide box office haul just from North America.

The Mermaid’s massive box office haul is big enough to reflect many truths at once. For one thing, it captures just how gargantuan romantic comedies can be at the box office when they resonate with the broader public. For another, The Mermaid and how it blew past the box office hauls of previous Stephen Chow movies is also a microcosm of how much the Chinese theatrical landscape exploded over the 2010s. The Mermaid is more than just a piece of trivia related to the history of romantic comedies at the box office.