As per an exclusive via Variety, the exciting upcoming animated project, The Land of Sometimes, has added two major stars to its already impressive ensemble. Hollywood icon Mel Brooks, the 98-year-old EGOT winner, and Sex Education's Asa Butterfield will join the likes of Star Wars' Ewan McGregor, The Crown and Harry Potter's Helena Bonham Carter, Matilda: The Musical's Alisha Weir, and Glass Onion's Jessica Henwick in a stacked cast. Most poignantly, the film will feature one of the final performances of the iconic Terry Jones - the Monty Python genius behind some of the funniest movies of all time - following his sad passing in 2020. The logline for the film reads as follows:

"Be careful what you wish for! Twins Alfie and Elise get more than they bargained for when the Wish Collector takes them to an island full of wonder with ever-changing seasons. They face a mechanical foe, fantastical creatures, and a truth that shines brighter than any wish: the power of family."

An adaptation of an original audiobook by author Francesca Longrigg, the upcoming feature is directed by Leon Joosen, an animation veteran with experience on the likes of The Little Mermaid, Oliver & Company, and Michael Jordan's Space Jam. The screenplay has been penned by Tony Nottage under the banner of Nottage Productions and Two Daughters Entertainment. Nottage is also producing the film, alongside executive producers Bonnie Arnold, Alan Yentob, and Two Daughters' executive chairman James Reatchlous and CEO Simon Bobin.

Asa Butterfield Will Lend His Voice to Another Upcoming Role

Image via Netflix

Not just intent on being part of one eye-catching upcoming voice cast, Butterfield is also joining the likes of Hayley Atwell, Sean Bean, Diane Morgan, and Matt Berry in sci-fi visionary Duncan Jones' adaptation of Rogue Trooper from the British comic strip 2000 AD. The movie follows, "the adventures of Rogue, a "Genetic Infantryman" a genetically engineered, blue-skinned, super soldier and his three comrades' search for the Traitor General." It's not yet known who Butterfield might be voicing, but fans of the comic, a success that dates back to its 1981 debut, will be keeping a keen eye on just how the characters are distributed. The movie is currently in post-production and is yet to receive a release date. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when one is announced.

