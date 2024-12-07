Mel Brooks is a legend of the comedy world, and what he’s done within the entertainment industry extends beyond the 11 movies he directed between 1967 and 1995. But many of those films he made are considered classics, especially within the ranks of all-time great parody movies, and, taken as a whole, his filmography is a pretty great representation of his unique and influential sense of humor.

There’s also more to his movies than just funny lines of dialogue, but in the interest of celebrating that particular area within each Mel Brooks movie, what follows is a chronological outline of his 11 movies, with the single best and/or funniest quote from each. With some of the greatest films, picking just one was difficult, but it’s not worth getting hysterical (or wet) about any inevitable omissions.

11 'The Producers' (1967)

"How could this happen? I was so careful. I picked the wrong play, the wrong director, the wrong cast. Where did I go right?"

Image via Embassy Pictures Corp.

The Producers was one hell of a directorial debut for Mel Brooks, and is funny enough to rank up there as one of the very best films of the 1960s. It has a genius premise, following two men enacting a fraudulent scheme that involves putting on an extremely tasteless musical destined to fail, only to find themselves in hot water when people actually enjoy it.

The above quote doesn’t need explaining; it sums up the central joke of the movie incredibly well, and kind of works as a plot synopsis, in a way (or it could at least be a tagline). Zero Mostel really sells the line, too, and the full-on/anxiety-ridden performances both he and co-star Gene Wilder give also go a long way to making The Producers hold up so well.

Your changes have been saved The Producers Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Director Mel Brooks Cast Zero Mostel , gene wilder , Dick Shawn , Kenneth Mars Runtime 88 minutes

10 'The Twelve Chairs' (1970)

"Remember the famous Russian proverb: 'The hungrier you get, the tastier the meal.' On the other hand, the French have a proverb: merde!"

Image via UMC Pictures

A bit of an oddity among Mel Brooks movies, and possibly one of the filmmaker’s most underrated overall, The Twelve Chairs is a solid farce based on a 1928 Soviet novel, also called The Twelve Chairs. It takes place around that time, too, following a bunch of characters as they have various misadventures while searching for treasure apparently hidden inside one of 12 chairs that have all gone missing.

It's pretty heavy on the physical comedy and feels appropriately mad dash, but it mostly works, and has a little Brooks bite to what’s already a fairly funny story. That all does ensure that The Twelve Chairs is far from Brooks’s most quotable movie, but it has its moments and, dialogue aside, is still a decently enjoyable watch.

Your changes have been saved The Twelve Chairs Release Date October 28, 1970 Cast Frank Langella , Ron Moody , Dom DeLuise , Andréas Voutsinas , Diana Coupland , David L. Lander , Mel Brooks Runtime 94 minutes

Buy on Amazon

9 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

"You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know... morons."