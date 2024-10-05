If anyone knows how to make a comedy, it's Mel Brooks. His body of work is rife with comedy classics like Young Frankenstein and Spaceballs, the latter of which has a sequel — at last — in production with Josh Gad to star (please be called Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money). So if Brooks knows how to make a comedy, it would stand to reason that Brooks knows what's funny. And what he thinks is the funniest movie ever made is right in his own body of work: Blazing Saddles.

What Makes 'Blazing Saddles' "The Funniest Movie Ever Made?"

Image via Warner Bros.

Comedy, arguably, is the most subjective of movie genres. Everyone has their own ideas as to what they find hilarious and, by the same token, what they find decidedly unfunny. So is Brooks wrong for saying Blazing Saddles is "the funniest movie ever made?" For starters, he was invested in it from the moment the original script came to him, saying, "So I’m reading this, and I’m already thinking, we have cowboys, we have outlaws, we have horses running in the wrong direction — I’m just seeing comic potential left and right here." If you give a brilliant comedic mind like Brooks a big sandbox of "hundreds and thousands of clichés" to work with, he's going to pick the cream of the crop for parody, which he did.

Brooks has nothing but praise for the leads in Blazing Saddles, as per the previously cited Rolling Stone, and it's not hard to see that Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder have brilliant comedic chemistry in the film. And then there's the infamous farting scene, a landmark in movie history, and one that Brooks truly believed would be effective and, yes, funny. And he worked it until he got it just right. "We did that scene probably 35 times from different directions," actor Burton Gilliam says, "We probably did it a hundred times." The scene, a near-minute of nothing but farting noises, is perfectly timed out, lasting just long enough that even the most repulsed moviegoer has to laugh at the sheer ridiculousness of it, but not so long that it, um, stinks.

'Blazing Saddles' Is a Pitch-Perfect Takedown of Racism

Close

Then there's the usual Brooks antics, the slapstick, entendres, meta fourth-wall breaking moments, and the always funny and reliable Madeline Kahn as Lili Von Shtupp, the beautiful German seductress with the Elmer Fudd speech impediment. But what really makes Blazing Saddles the funniest Mel Brooks movie (we'll hold "funniest movie ever made" assessment for the time being) is the chutzpah to turn a scathing, satirical look at racism, as brilliant a take-down of a societal injustice if ever there was one. That satirical edge comes at a time when Brooks was at his best in using it. No offense to Spaceballs, but the parody lacks that early satirical bite of Brooks' earlier films.

1:13 Related Mel Brooks Almost Died Making ‘Spaceballs’ Mel Brooks went to great lengths to bring the characters of ‘Spaceballs’ to life, even risking his own health.

It would be easy to claim Brooks as having used the N-word for shock value, but that completely misses the point of why Brooks included such non-PC language in the first place. Even so, Brooks had his misgivings about it, and turned to Richard Pryor, the famed comedian who made a career from making incisive, funny commentary on racial issues. As Brooks recalls in the same Rolling Stone article: “Right, but what about the N-word? We can’t say this so many times …” “Well, Mel, you can’t say it. But the bad guys can say it. They would say it!” Pryor had significant input into the script, with his fingerprints clearly all over those cringey moments. By leaning right into it, Blazing Saddles makes a mockery of racism by associating it with, as the Waco Kid would say, "The people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know, morons."

Blazing Saddles hits every mark of a comedy, from purely surface elements like slapstick, witty banter, and toilet humor, to deep, intellectual commentary beneath. Elements that are positives for the high-minded and those like Mongo (Alex Karras). If there's one thing that keeps it from being the "funniest movie ever," it's those things that are deeper, in a world where seemingly everyone only looks at the surface before damning entire works. But if you do, you may just find yourself agreeing with a comedy legend's assessment of his own work.

Blazing Saddles Release Date February 7, 1974 Director Mel Brooks Cast Cleavon Little , gene wilder , Slim Pickens , Harvey Korman , Madeline Kahn , Mel Brooks Runtime 93 minutes

Blazing Saddles is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

RENT ON PRIME VIDEO