With an expansive filmography spanning more than 70 years, Mel Brooks has earned his legendary status. Though he has shown off many talents, Brooks has proven himself to be one of the greatest comedy writer-directors in film history. Some of his best films, chiefly The Producers, Young Frankenstein, and Blazing Saddles, are up there with the very best and funniest work put to film. He has created some of cinema's funniest scenes and greatest gags throughout his films. He is one of a highly select group of twenty-one individuals to have won the EGOT (the acronym for winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony), which is no small accomplishment. So, one might be forgiven for thinking that all of Mel Brooks' ventures are wildly successful hits.

But that isn't the case. Brooks' work holds one example of how even the greats can make a misstep. Life Stinks, Brooks' 1991 comedy about a businessman and a bet he makes with a rival, was a flop. A complete and utter flop. It wasn't his only miss, but it holds the title of his worst film commercially, only grossing $4.1 million back on its $13 million budget. It is also a break from what made Brooks successful, void of any of the fourth-wall-breaking parody gags that made his cinematic work so famous and such a darling of critics and audiences alike. Despite its commercial failure, Life Stinks is not universally hated. One notable fan was Roger Ebert, not a man afraid of recognizing how bad comedy can be, who wrote that the film was "warmhearted." The film has now found a cult following and a retrospective appreciation for its slice-of-life comedy and the genuine message at its heart.

In Goddard Bolt's World, Everything Stinks!

Life Stinks stars Brooks alongside Lesley Ann Warren, Jeffrey Tambor, and Howard Morris. Frequent collaborator John Morris composed the score, too. The film tells the story of Goddard Bolt (Brooks), the heartless CEO of Bolt Enterprises, who wants to tear down a slum in Los Angeles and build there instead. His rival, Vance Crasswell (Tambor), also wants the property. Crasswell bets Bolt that if he can stay homeless on the streets for 30 days, the property is his. Bolt sets out to prove that he can survive the streets of Los Angeles and faces many challenges. As he goes to soup kitchens and does what he can to get by, Bolt befriends folks on the streets, including Sailor (Morris) and Molly (Warren), with whom he even develops a romance. Along the way, Bolt learns many important life lessons, but Crasswell tries not to honor the bet. Luckily, Bolt finds a way to defeat him (including a hilarious digger battle that plays a different game to these fight scenes). The film ends with Molly and Bolt getting married in a chapel in the slums.

Life Stinks, But Not Anymore!

Life Stinks was first screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 1991 before going to wider release in July of that year. Its box office return was miserly, grossing less than a third of its budget. Critics noted at the time that Brooks' attempts at social satire missed the mark, though Brooks wrote in his 2021 memoir All About Me! that he wanted the film to reflect the hard economic times in the U.S. in 1991. He also said that Life Stinks is one of his own films of which he's proudest and some of his best work as an actor. Perhaps because it is known as a major flop, the general public isn't as familiar with Life Stinks as they are with most of Brooks' work, but, like Brooks himself, some love the film so much it has developed a cult following. Regardless of its box-office failure, Life Stinks is worth watching for something just a bit different.

