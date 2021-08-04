The actor and filmmaker has also recorded the audiobook version set to be released simultaneously.

Per Deadline, we've learned when we can expect to see Mel Brooks' memoir. Ballantine Books, which is an imprint of Random House, has acquired the memoir, which is set for publication for November 30. All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business is set to take a look at the iconic director's life and, according to Deadline, Brooks has also "recorded an audiobook version that will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio."

Brooks is known for movies like Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Spaceballs, and many more, and worked with legends like Gene Wilder and Carl Reiner time and time again. At the age of 95, this is the first memoir that Brooks has written. The world publishing rights to All About Me! were acquired by Ballantine Books Executive Editor Pamela Cannon.

Brooks is a certified EGOT as well, having won both Oscar for Best Screenplay and the Tony Award for The Producers, as well as several Emmys and a Grammy in 1999 for Best Spoken Comedy Album, which he was awarded for the recording of The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000 alongside longtime friend Reiner. Although the actor and filmmaker has brought joy to many with the movies he's made over the course of his lifetime, fans of Brooks were also delighted by the recent videos he made with his son, Max Brooks, encouraging everyone to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and keep others safe by quarantining effectively.

According to Deadline, the memoir will span Brooks' life "from his childhood growing up in Brooklyn, to his service in World War II, to his early years in show business alongside such greats as Sid Caesar, Neil Simon and Reiner, and his long marriage to the late The Graduate star Anne Bancroft."

All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business will officially be released both in print and in audiobook format on November 30.

