Mel Brooks is a path-breaking comedy filmmaker, particularly active during the 1960s and '70s. He was the brains behind cheeky classics like The Producers, Blazing Saddles, and Spaceballs. At his best, Brooks combined physical comedy with witty dialogue and sharp satire, resulting in movies with timeless appeal. He was also unafraid to joke about controversial subject matter, whether that was Nazism or Hollywood racism. As a result, some of his movies may at first glance seem to be in poor taste, but they're actually self-aware and tongue-in-cheek.

Brooks also frequently challenged the conventions of comedy filmmaking. For example, his movies are often meta and break the fourth wall, or use settings and techniques more typical of a stage play than a feature film. These elements mean that his body of work is unique and instantly recognizable as his own. Not every Brooks movie is amazing, but they're basically all worth watching at least once. Here are the ten best of them, ranked.

10 'Life Stinks' (1991)

Starring Mel Brooks, Jeffrey Tambor and Lesley Ann Warren

Close

"That's what life is. Just a bunch of moments." On the weaker end of Brooks's filmography is this comedy about Goddard Bolt (Brooks), an arrogant real estate mogul. Bolt bets his rival, Vance Crasswell (Jeffrey Tambor), that he can survive living on the streets for 30 days without money or connections. This wager takes him from his privileged bubble to the harsh realities of homelessness. As Bolt navigates his hardscrabble new life, he meets various colorful characters, including Molly (Lesley Ann Warren), a kind-hearted woman who helps him survive.

Naturally, Bolt's experiences lend themselves toward lesson learning and personality transformation. It's a sweet message but one that detracts from the usual anarchic comedy one would expect from Brooks. Life Stinks strives to be a poignant social satire ala Sullivan's Travels but winds up being a thoroughly tepid affair. It represents a rare misstep for Brooks, only outdone by his toothless vampire comedy Dracula: Dead and Loving It.

9 'The Twelve Chairs' (1970)

Starring Ron Moody, Frank Langella and Mel Brooks

Close

"The French have a proverb: merde!" Adapted from a Soviet novel, The Twelve Chairs unfolds in post-revolutionary Russia, where former aristocrat, Ippolit Vorobyaninov (Ron Moody) learns from his dying mother-in-law that her family's jewels are hidden in one of twelve chairs, which were dispersed after the revolution. Joined by a con artist, Ostap Bender (Frank Langella), and pursued by a greedy priest, Father Fyodor (Dom DeLuise), Vorobyaninov embarks on a chaotic quest to find the treasure.

This was Brooks's second feature as a director, so it's a little rough around the edges, but it still displays the fundamentals of his style: slapstick, inventive editing, witty dialogue, exaggerated performances, and humorous music (with lyrics penned by Brooks himself). The only signature Brooks element it's lacking is the satire, but it compensates with an engaging storyline and an abundance of sight gags. This film very much channels the humor and physicality of the great silent clowns. Perhaps for this reason, Brooks himself has cited The Twelve Chairs as one of the movies he's most proud of.

Buy on Amazon

8 'High Anxiety' (1977)

Starring Mel Brooks, Madeline Kahn and Harvey Korman