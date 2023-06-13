There’s a reason studios keep throwing movies about the police and former soldiers our way: we just can’t get enough of them. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what draws us to these, but the fact that they are based on the extremely dangerous lives of ordinary people is certainly one of them. This is also what’s depicted in Confidential Informant, an upcoming action/thriller whose poster Collider gets to debut, courtesy of Lionsgate. Along with the trailer and poster, Lionsgate also revealed when the movie starring Mel Gibson (On the Line) premieres: June 27 on Digital and June 30 in theaters.

Confidential Informant is based on real events, and it’s not hard to imagine that the type of situation depicted in the story happens more often than not. By uniting war footage with police work, the trailer previously released connects two types of people who put their lives on the line in order to fight an evil that never seems to end. In this particular case, it’s an investigation of a cop killing that takes place during a crack epidemic.

Stress and Paranoia Are Constant Themes of Confidential Informant

Just like the trailer, the poster evokes the feeling that narcotics can be one of the most stressful areas to work within the police department, since aside from hunting down powerful criminals, police officers also have to make deals and depend on drug addicts whose behavior is unpredictable and can always put the whole operation at risk. It seems chaotic to us, but it’s just another Thursday in the life of DEA agent.

Confidential Informant is directed by Michael Oblowitz, who previously helmed The Traveler and The Ganzfeld Haunting. He co-writes the script with Michael Kaycheck and Brooke Nasser — both of whom are making their feature film writing debut after working in the industry for several years. Kaycheck acted with the supporting cast of movies like Party Monster and God’s Pocket, while Nasser was a production assistant on Zero Dark Thirty and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Aside from Gibson, the cast of Confidential Informant also features Kate Bosworth (Barbarian), Nick Stahl (Knights of the Zodiac), Dominic Purcell (Prison Break) and Erik Valdez (Superman & Lois).

Confidential Informant will be available on digital and on demand on June 27th. You can check out the trailer r below:

Read the official synopsis here: