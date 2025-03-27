One of Mel Gibson’s more recent movies that flew under the radar has become a surprising hit on streaming. Gibson stars alongside the late Shannen Doherty in Hot Seat, the 2022 cyber thriller following an ex-hacker who is forced to break into a high-level bank and another man who breaks into the bank to save and stop him. Despite an extremely limited theatrical run that saw the film earn less than $100,000 at the global box office, Hot Seat has become one of the more popular movies of the week on Freevee, sitting at #4 at the time of writing. Hot Seat was Mel Gibson’s first movie after Father Stu, the 2022 biopic starring Mark Wahlberg that’s streaming on both Hulu and Max.

Collin Watts and Leon Langford wrote the script for Hot Seat, and James Cullen Bressack directed the film. Hot Seat was Langford’s first major writing gig, and he has since penned the scripts for This Land (Natalie Whittle) and Calamity Jane (Stephen Amell). Watts also worked as a scribe on both movies with Langford. Bressack has more than 40 directing credits in his filmography, most of which are for shorts, but he made his feature debut 14 years ago on My Pure Joy, the 2011 horror-comedy starring Cory Jacob and Lisa Frantz. He has since worked on other projects, such as 13/13/13, the horror film starring Jody Barton, and Pernicious, the supernatural horror film starring Emily O’Brien and Jackie Moore. Bressack more recently teamed up with Jean-Claude Van Damme for Darkness of Man, the R-rated action thriller streaming on Hulu.