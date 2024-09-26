Mel Gibson has given an update on the status of Lethal Weapon 5, which it was confirmed that he would be directing earlier this year. Confirming that he would be directing both the fifth film in the franchise, and a sequel to The Passion of the Christ, Gibson noted that both movies were next on his hit list but it was just a case of tossing a coin as to which project is able to get off the ground fastest.

"I don't know, and that's the funny thing," Gibson told ComicBook. "I mean, there's various obstacles to getting any film up on its feet, and not just budgetary, but there's like, there's 1,000,001 reason why something goes and why it doesn't. So it's really kind of a crapshoot at this point what goes first and which came first, whether it's the chicken or the egg."

Richard Donner Left a Script for Mel Gibson

Speaking on the Inspire Me podcast, Gibson shared emotional details about his role in continuing the legendary action series, following the passing of legendary director Richard Donner. Donner left an indelible mark on Hollywood and action prior to his death, and Gibson views taking on the role of director as the perfect way to both pay tribute to Donner and carry on the story that means so much to him.

"I'm gonna direct the fifth film in the Lethal Weapon series. Richard Donner, who did the other four, sadly passed away and he was a good friend, and he kind of tasked me with carrying the flag home on that one. So it'll be an honor for me to do that. He had gotten a fair way into writing the screenplay and we've used what was there. We kept kind of poking at it, working it and I'm pretty happy with it, it's good, I had a lot of fun doing it."

The Lethal Weapon series, starring Mel Gibson as Martin Riggs and Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh, has been one of the most popular and enduring action franchises since its debut in 1987. With memorable catchphrases and the absolute definition of "buddy comedy" at its core, the films have grossed over $900 million worldwide. While specific plot details remain under wraps, as expected at this early stage, Gibson’s comments certainly seem to suggest that Lethal Weapon 5 will stay true to the spirit of its predecessors and deliver more fun for audiences. Stay tuned to Collider for more.