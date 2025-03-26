The rumor mill has been turning at full force for several years regarding a long-awaited follow-up to Mel Gibson's 2004 smash-hit The Passion of the Christ, with the biggest update yet officially announced today. As revealed via Variety, the exciting sequel, titled The Resurrection of the Christ, has officially penciled in its production start date, with Rome’s Cinecittà Studios ready to host the project in August of this year, according to CEO Manuela Cacciamani.

The film is set to be based in the aforementioned Cinecittà's new Studio 22 facility, with production set to take place in the ancient southern Italian town of Matera. Other rumored locations for production include Ginosa, Gravina Laterza, and Altamura, with the true authentic feel for such an epic sequel clearly on the minds of Gibson and co. While chatting with Joe Rogan on his podcast in early 2025, Gibson gave a bold update about the type of film to expect, saying, "There’s a lot required because it’s an acid trip. I’ve never read anything like it." What this could exactly mean is anyone's guess, although it does indicate that viewers will need to prepare for a sequel ready to make up for over 20 years of lost time.

Consistency across projects is almost always key to success, with Gibson's involvement certainly the most crucial. However, the Academy Award winner isn't the only name returning to the cast, with Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in the first movie, reprising his role as Christ, and Maia Morgenstern, who played Jesus' mother, and Francesco De Vito, who portrayed Peter, also set to be back on board. More updates on The Resurrection of the Christ are likely to come as time ticks ever closer to the start of production.

