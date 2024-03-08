With films ranging from Inglourious Basterds to Enemy in her impressive filmography catalog, Mélanie Laurent is one of the most well-known French actors of her generation. While an incredible performer, Laurent is also an exceptional filmmaker, singer, and writer. Although she got her start at age sixteen when she was cast in a small role in the romantic drama The Bridge, Laurent gained wider recognition for her supporting work in several French films over the years and even won a Étoiles d'Or for Best Female Newcomer.

A proven talent in many fields of the film industry, Lauren's works are undoubtedly worthy of admiration and have rightfully captured the attention of many. From Days of Glory to Beginners, we look back at the very best Mélanie Laurent movies (excluding those in which she does not star).

10 'Days of Glory' (2006)

Director: Rachid Bouchareb

Originally titled Indigènes, the action war drama Days of Glory is a Rachid Bouchareb film set during the terrors of World War II. It portrays North African men who enlist in the French army to liberate that country from German oppression in addition to fighting French discrimination. It stars Jamel Debbouze, Samy Naceri, Roschdy Zem, Sami Bouajila and Bernard Blancan, all of whom were honored with the François Chalais Prize at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.

Laurent's role in the 2006 film wasn't by all means huge. However, the talented star gracefully brought the beautiful Margueritte village Vosges — the protagonist's love interest — to life in it. Days of Glory is likely not everyone's cup of tea; nonetheless, it still makes for an entertaining and action-packed war drama that fans of the genre will probably enjoy.

Watch on Plex

9 'The Round Up' (2010)

Director: Roselyne Bosch

Roselyne Bosch's The Round Up features Léon: The Professional's Jean Reno in the lead role and provides audiences with yet another intriguing, soul-shattering WWII story: viewers witness France's Vichy government, who were accomplices of Nazi Germans, take part in the mass arrest of 13,000 French Jews and holding them in various venues before shipping them off to their deaths.

Despite not being the best feature in her filmography, this chilling retelling of the "Vel' d'Hiv Roundup" is among the most memorable of Laurent's films. The actor steps into the shoes of determined and protestant nurse Annette Monod, who does whatever is in her power to help the Jews. Like many other films that tackle the consequences of war, The Round Up is a tear-jerker (though maybe not as haunting as last year's The Zone of Interest) that plays on heartstrings.

Watch on Peacock

8 'The Mad Woman's Ball' (2021)

Director: Mélanie Laurent

With beautiful costume design, this Mélanie Laurent supernatural thriller film adapted from Laurent and Christophe Deslandes' screenplay is based off the novel Le bal des folles by Victoria Mas. The Mad Woman's Ball focuses on an unfairly institutionalized woman (Lou de Laâge) at a Paris asylum and a tormented nurse (Laurent) as they prepare to attend a ball at a neurological clinic in the 19th century.

The incredibly layered The Mad Woman's Ball is certainly a solid effort from filmmaker and actor Laurent, who simultaneously showcases her talents in both fields. As such, it makes for a highly intelligent and engaging film that sends out powerful political messages on gender, womanhood, and oppression, making for an overall relevant watch in modern-day America with strong performances at its center.

Watch on Amazon Prime

7 'The Concert' (2009)

Director: Radu Mihăileanu

Based on a true story about an aging Russian orchestra conductor, French dramedy The Concert sees Bolshoi Orchestra conductor Andreï Filipov, played by Aleksey Guskov, fired for hiring Jewish musicians. Now working as a janitor, Andrei learns that the orchestra has been invited to perform in Paris and decides to gather his former players and plans to substitute them for the current ones. Among them is Laurent's charming virtuoso, who he hopes will accompany them.

The Cesar Award-winning Radu Mihăileanu film (honored for Best Original Score and Best Sound) is the perfect pick for music enthusiasts, as it meditates on the power it holds while also sending out poignant messages about second chances in life. While a bit formulaic and predictable, Mihăileanu's movie is still among Laurent's most entertaining, heartwarming, and at times even moving.

Watch on Hoopla

6 'Enemy' (2013)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Enemy is one of Denis Villenueve's most puzzling pieces so far, with the filmmaker earning a Best Director nod at the 2nd Canadian Screen Awards. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, this R-rated mystery thriller follows a college professor who discovers a look-alike actor while randomly watching a film and delves into the man's private life, slowly descending into an obsessive nightmare. It was loosely based on the 2002 novel The Double of the iconic Portuguese writer José Saramago.

Tackling themes of obsession, self-destruction, and the loss of identity, this thought-provoking watch is certainly a must-see for fans of the genre. While Gyllenhaal's astounding effforts are clearly the highlight of this essential doppelganger movie, Villeneuve's feature also benefits from other great performances — including Laurent, who plays the role of Adam's girlfriend, Mary.

Watch on Apple TV

5 'The Beat That My Heart Skipped' (2005)

Director: Jacques Audiard

The Jacques Audiard The Beat That My Heart Skipped is equal parts stylish and gripping, focusing on Romain Duris' 28-year-old Tom Seyr, who leads a life of crime and cruelty. As he longs for a chance at something else, Tom renews his aspiring dreams of classical piano playing — a passion of his own mother before him — and begins to study with piano teacher Miao Lin (Linh Dan Phan). However, things go south when he starts an affair with Aline (Aure Atika).

The French neo-noir drama is filled with fantastic performances, namely from the lead and his on-screen father, Niels Arestrup. Laurent has a very small role in this compelling film, as she plays the girlfriend of a Russian gangster named Minskov (Anton Yakovlev) who scammed Tom's father out of 300,000 euros. Nonetheless, The Beat That My Heart Skipped is recommended for its intriguing narrative throughout.

Buy on Amazon

4 'Don't Worry, I'm Fine' (2006)

Director: Philippe Lioret

Translated from the French Je vais bien, ne t'en fais pas, Don't Worry, I'm Fine is a Philippe Lioret drama following a young 19-year-old girl who returns from holidays to learn that her twin brother (Julien Boisselier) has left the house after a violent fight with their father (Kad Merad). In the meantime, she searches for her sibling even though he makes it very clear that he will not be coming back.

Lioret's compelling film proves that Laurent is indeed a good fit in the lead role, delivering an incredible performance as an emotionally lost young woman struggling to reach independence. It is a truly psychological family drama that delves into the consequences of pain and loss, shedding light on how such traumatic experiences help shape people.

Buy on Amazon

3 'Demain' (2015)

Directors: Mélanie Laurent, Cyril Dion

Directed by Laurent and Cyril Dion, Demain (Tomorrow) is a French documentary film that highlights first steps that have proven themselves in ten countries as examples of solutions to environmental and social challenges of the 21st Century — this encompasses five chapters of agriculture, energy, economy, education and governance. Both Dion and Laurent head on a journey worldwide to investigate concrete solutions to environmental and social challenges.

If audiences are looking to watch inspiring documentaries, Demain may be the right pick. The 2015 feature showcases Laurent's great direction, pointing out relevant topics and meditating on the future of our planet. Is is comprehensive enough to appeal to those who aren't familiar with the themes it tackles and interesting enough to mantain audience's interest throughout.

Watch on Tubi

2 'Beginners' (2011)

Director: Mike Mills

This Mike Mills romantic comedy is undoubtedly an essential in Mélanie Laurent's body of work. Beginners tells the story of a young man, played by Ewan McGregor, whose world is rocked when his elderly father, played to perfection by Christopher Plummer (who won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Academy Award), reveals that he has terminal cancer (and a young male lover). Laurent steps into the shoes of Oliver's charming girlfriend.

The bittersweet but thoroughly heartfelt LGBTQ+ Beginners is witty and well-written, with three great performances, namely from the ever-lovely and talented Laurent, that elevate it to higher levels. The important main message it sends about grief and finding love and coming-of-age — no matter at what age — makes it a thoughtful and poignant film fit for both elderly and younger audiences.

Rent on Apple TV

1 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

No doubt, Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds is the most essential film in Laurent's body of work. Blending the adventure, drama, and war genres, this 2009 feature is set in Nazi-occupied France during World War II, where a meticulous plan to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers, led by Brad Pitt's Lt. Aldo Raine, coincides with a theater owner's (Laurent) plans for the same.

This must-see war film is among the best of its genre, with many Tarantino enthusiasts even regarding it as his best work to date. Through its satisfying narrative that puts a spin on world history as we know it (though some criticize the liberties taken), Inglourious Basterds is utterly entertaining and enjoyable, earning multiple Academy Award nods (including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay). The title of the film was inspired by Italian director Enzo G. Castellari's war film The Inglorious Bastards, but the two aren't associated.

Rent on Apple TV

