From 'The Last Of Us' to 'Yellowjackets': Melanie Lynskey's 10 Best Movies & TV Shows, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Melanie Lynskey made her debut in episode four of The Last of Us playing the antagonistic Kathleen. A new character created for the show, Kathleen will surely become infamous among the show's fandom, and Lynskey is more than up to the task of playing her.

RELATED: The Best Zombie Shows To Watch Before The Last Of Us

In a career spanning nearly thirty years, Lynskey has played numerous roles in movies and television. The actor is famous for her versatility and ability to stand out even in the most crowded shows with the smallest roles. Lynskey's resumé is full of acclaimed and popular projects, many of which have high ratings in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Up In The Air' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Jason Reitman's Up in the Air stars George Clooneyas Ryan Bingham, a corporate downsizer constantly traveling across the US. His life becomes disrupted after a young and eager co-worker comes up with a revolutionary idea that would ground him just as he develops a connection with a fellow frequent flier. Lynskey plays Ryan's young daughter, who's engaged to be married.

Although Lynskey's role is short, she makes an impression, and her intervention has severe and lasting repercussions in Ryan's ongoing story. Now considered a classic comedy of the 2000s, Up in the Air received critical acclaim, earning six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

9 'Ever After' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Drew Barrymore starred in, and exec-produced 1998's Ever After, an adaptation of Cinderella. The film treats the classic fairytale as historical fiction, translating the action to France at the height of the Renaissance and removing the magical elements. Lynskey plays Jacqueline, one of Cinderella's stepsisters; unlike the tale, she isn't cruel but an unlikely and kind ally to the protagonist.

Ever After received acclaim from critics. Particular praise went to Barrymore's take on Cinderella and Anjelica Huston's villainous performance, although Lynskey's work was also positively received. The film cemented Barrymore as a leading lady and box office draw, effectively culminating her transition from child star to mature actor.

8 'Shattered Glass' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Hayden Christensen gives one of his best performances in the 2003 biopic Shattered Glass. Co-starring an equally brilliant Peter Sarsgaard, the film chronicles the rise and fall of journalist Stephen Glass, whose blossoming career at "The New Republic" comes crashing down after the shocking discovery that most of his stories are fabrications.

RELATED: The Best Hidden Gem Comedy Films Of The 2000s

Lynskey plays Amy Brand, one of the reporters at the magazine who is among Glass' biggest supporters. Her role is small but meaningful, working alongside a large ensemble of underrated but reliable performers. A thrilling journalistic piece enhanced by a brilliant ensemble, Shattered Glass is an overlooked jewel of the noughties.

7 'And Then I Go' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Lynskey and Justin Long star in And Then I Go, a 2017 drama based on the 2004 novel Project X. The plot follows Ewin, a young boy suffering from extreme bullying at school. Fed up, he and his friend devise a cruel revenge plan to get back at their classmates.

With a harrowing and all-too-real narrative, And Then I Go is a thoughtful and careful exploration of its thorny subjects. Lynskey and Long do brilliant work as Edwin's aloof but caring parents, but the film soars thanks to the work of child actors Arman Darbo and Sawyer Barth. And Then I Go received acclaim from critics, who praised its subdued approach and the cast's performances.

6 'Heavenly Creatures' (1994)

Image via Miramax

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Lynskey made her feature film debut in 1994 opposite Kate Winslet in Peter Jackson's 1994 biographical psychological drama Heavenly Creatures. The story follows Juliet and Pauline, two friends whose increasingly intimate relationship leads them to hatch a brutal plot against Pauline's mother.

Benefitting from the star-making performances of Lynskey and Winslet, Heavenly Creatures is among Jackson's best movies. A dark and insightful exploration of girlhood, the film explores the intricacies of the characters' relationships without excusing or absolving them. Lynskey and Winslet are Heavenly Creatures' beating heart, delivering two of the finest performances in their long careers.

5 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The dark and subversive comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been a television fixture since 2005. The show follows "the Gang," a group of devious and morally-reprehensive bar owners who scheme their way through life. "The Gang! are criminals in all but name, with each episode showcasing their increasing descent into degeneracy.

Sunny has had many guest stars over the years, including Melanie Lynskey. The actor plays a woman looking to hire Dee as a surrogate mother. However, her kind demeanor makes her a prime target for Dee's conniving ways. Like most other Sunny episodes, "The Gang Exploits the Mortgage Crisis" received acclaim from critics, praising the humor and cast's performances.

4 'Win Win' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Paul Giamatti stars in 2011's sports comedy Win Win. The film centers on Mike Flaherty, a lawyer and wrestling coach who forms an unlikely alliance with Kyle, the grandson of the client he previously double-crossed. Lynskey plays a major supporting role as Cindy, Kyle's mother, fresh out of rehab, who attempts to gain study of him and his grandfather.

Win Win allows Lynskey to sink her teeth into a darker, more erratic role. Her performance is brilliant, keeping up with Giamatti and giving the film some much-needed excitement in the second half. Win Win received rave reviews, with critics praising the screenplay and the cast's performances, particularly Giammatti's.

3 'Mrs. America' (2020)

Image via Shiny Penny Productions

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Cate Blanchett steps into the shoes of one of modern history's most infamous figures in FX's Mrs. America. The two-time Oscar winner plays conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in her crusade against the Equal Rights Amendment during the 1970s. Mrs. America stars a massive ensemble of supporting players, including Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, Margo Martindale, Uzo Aduba and Lynskey.

RELATED: Ranking Cate Blanchett's Best Performances

Lynskey shines as Rosemary Thomson, a conservative activist and close supporter of Schlafly, who runs her Eagle Foundation. Offering a concise and objective look into one of US politics' most divisive figures, Mrs. America is yet another showcase for Blanchett's brilliance. However, the show also makes excellent use of its stellar ensemble, with reviewers praising each performance.

2 'The Last Of Us' (2022)

Image via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Lynskey's latest effort comes courtesy of HBO. The actor plays Kathleen in The Last of Us, an original character created for the show. A woman on a quest to avenge her brother's death, Kathleen will play a major antagonistic role in the story.

The role benefits from Lynskey's calm and gentle demeanor, subverting audiences' expectations. Lynskey has proven her versatility as an actor and her ability to channel the human mind's darker corners. Her nuanced but menacing work in The Last of Us episode 4 already wowed critics and audiences, but episode 5 promises to be a complete showcase for her considerable talents.

1 Yellowjackets (2021)

Image via Showtime

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Yellowjackets is the crowning jewel in Lynskey's resume, without a doubt. The show centers on a group of teenagers who become stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes and the repercussions the experience has on them as adults. Lynskey plays the adult version of Shauna, the show's de facto lead character.

Lynskey receives universal acclaim for her performance, winning the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress and an Emmy nomination. She will return for Yellowjackets' highly-awaited second season, which promises to be bigger and better than its predecessor.

NEXT: The Best Sci-Fi And Horror Shows, According To Metacritic