Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood are currently crushing it together on Yellowjackets, which has grown in popularity and acclaim with its second season. While the show itself is deserving of its accolades and it’s exciting to see challenging genre material get spotlighted by industry awards, it's also a testament to a pair of the hardest-working character actors out there right now. Wood didn’t choose a typical “movie star” path after his success as a child star and his role as Frodo Baggins; in recent years, he’s worked outside of the mainstream on projects that seem to genuinely interest him. Lynskey is one of the most underappreciated actors of her time, and her recent stint on The Last of Us showed that she doesn’t even need a lot of screen time in order to create an iconic character. While their collaboration on Yellowjackets is great, the two actually teamed up before in the 2017 wild revenge crime comedy I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.

What Is 'I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore' About?

Image Via Netflix

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore is descended from the earlier days of Netflix’s film distribution strategy; before investing massive budgets into their slate of blockbusters and prestige projects, Netflix often selected buzzy festival titles that captured a niche audience. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, the directorial debut of Macon Blair, follows the depressed, lonely woman Ruth (Lynskey), whose home is completely ransacked and burglarized. After the police investigators offer her little assistance, Ruth’s peculiar neighbor Tony (Wood) proposes that they track down the thieves for themselves. This sets up a bizarre buddy comedy that takes a darker spin on Ruth and Tony when they find themselves facing off against a dangerous ring of criminals. It’s weird, hilarious, terrifying, and contemplative all at once, choosing unpredictability and blending genres seamlessly. In other words, it's the type of project that these two are perfectly equipped to handle.

Lynskey and Wood Play Unique and Memorable Characters

Image Via Netflix

There’s an element of the movie that feels descended from the dark independent comedies of the 1990s; there’s a grungy, low-budget feel that makes it feel like it was scrapped together on the outskirts of “normal society.” However, there’s a familiarity to what Ruth goes through on a daily basis; she is heckled and hit on in a bar after simply trying to sit back and read a book; it’s not enough to prompt her to leave or ask for help, but it’s obnoxious to deal with after a long day of work. Her job as a nursing assistant is grueling enough as is, as she’s in an environment where people tend to be stressed, miserable, and unfriendly.

Ruth’s frustration with her community’s lack of empathy gets more intense after she’s been robbed, and the only guidance that Detective William Bendix (Gary Anthony Williams) offers is a scolding about leaving her door unlocked. Ruth just wants her possessions back and Lynskey makes it clear why Ruth is such a pessimist. While she plays a character that shows her sense of realism, then Wood plays the type of wacky neighbor straight out of a Coen Brothers movie. With his oversized glasses and constant monitoring of his front yard, Wood feels like the type of “weird neighbor” that everyone has had at one point; no one is really bothered by him, but they find it hard to talk to him because he seems to be wrapped up in his own little universe.

Tony isn’t the type of person that Ruth would generally interact with, but he takes a personal interest in seeing her have her items returned. Tony’s offer isn’t one of compassion, but one of moral outrage. Wood’s pre-calculated monologue about the importance of feeling safe in one’s community feels like the type of “knowledge bomb” he’s been waiting to drop on anyone that will listen. It’s the perfect way to introduce this odd couple as a pair of amateur detectives. When asked what her goals are, Ruth bluntly states “for people to not be assholes.” Has there ever been a motivation more compelling than that?

The Tonal Versatility

Image Via Netflix

Blair does a great job at showing the escalation of the stakes as Ruth and Tony prove to be just competent enough to get into trouble. They’re not able to do any advanced detective work, but they’re able to at least identify the resale shop where some of her kitchenware is located. Their intended confrontation goes just as hilariously wrong as possible, as Tony has an unexpected violent spurt and injures the owner after he attacks Ruth. Lynskey and Wood are truly great physical comedians; it’s clear that neither of them has done anything like this before, with the haphazard nature of the brawl. As mishandled as their quest is, it is enough to lead them to the actual thieves Chris (Robert Longstreet) and his son Charles Jr. (Devon Graye).

Is it a coincidence, or the simply unlucky nature of Ruth and Tony’s lives that the thieves are actually dangerous criminals? In the shady, volatile small town of I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore, it somehow seems perfect. Lynskey and Wood get to play more exaggerated roles as the stakes begin to build when their characters are targeted by the gang. Lynskey’s pessimism and confusion at her own luck gets increasingly hilarious, as she can’t help but feel exasperated by her continued misfortune. Tony gets hyper-specific and focused, which gives Wood another chance to play the sort of obsessive weirdo that he’s perfected over the years.

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore took home the Grand Jury Prize in Dramatic Competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, but like many Netflix titles, it’s buried within an endless supply of new content. It’s a shame because it's the type of refreshingly bonkers film that anyone with a dark sense of humor may enjoy. It’s also a spotlight for two stars that put their heart and soul into whatever material they’re handed, even if it's slightly off the beaten path.