Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.

The Historical Origins of 'Heavenly Creatures'

Watching Heavenly Creatures in retrospect is briefly amusing for the opening credits: a double whammy in "introducing Kate Winslet" and "introducing Melanie Lynskey." No big deal; those are only two of the most formidable actresses of our generation, both plucked from obscurity by Jackson's hand. Undoubtedly, Winslet's Juliet Hulme is a vibrant portrait of agonized passion, but the dark, anguished heart of Heavenly Creatures begins and ends with Lynskey's Pauline Parker. The film is a psychological tragedy based on the 1954 Parker-Hulme murder case, a defining moment in New Zealand's history. Pauline and Juliet, at the respective ages of 15 and 16, murdered Pauline's mother Honora, and served five years in prison for the crime. The girls had met at school and formed a fervent bond, to the point of creating a shared fictional world they chose to live in rather than real life. When their parents planned to pull them apart, a desperate Pauline turned to matricide.

Peter Jackson and his long-time partner Fran Walsh devoted themselves to researching the case. Rather than prioritize the grisly murder, they wanted their interpretation to reflect the tragedy of the girls' genuine friendship and represent their personalities as factually as possible. Although creative liberties are taken at certain points for dramatic effect, Pauline's voice-overs are lifted directly from her journal and capture the tragedy of a desperately lonely girl. Jackson and Walsh only found Lynskey after auditioning over 500 actresses. They immediately recognized she was meant for the role; Lynskey went on to score the Best Actress trophy from the New Zealand Film and TV Awards for Heavenly Creatures.

Lynskey's Pauline is Relatable and Human — Up to a Point

Pauline is a demanding role, especially for a debut actress. She's reserved, not glamorous by half, and must be simultaneously chilling and deserving of our empathy. After all, Heavenly Creatures begins and ends with Pauline's screams: screams of terror, of separation, of identity-shattering heartbreak. Before finding her soulmate in Juliet, Pauline walks down her school hallways with hunched shoulders, trying to take up as little space as possible. She does offer awkward, pleasant-enough smiles when it's socially necessary, but Pauline's default instinct is to avert her eyes. The smaller she makes herself, the more others will hopefully leave her alone.

Through her body language, the audience understands that Pauline is deeply introverted and painfully shy, the opposite of gregarious in every way. Any out-of-place girl who's endured the complicated social dynamics of high school can recognize and instinctively relate to Pauline. Lynskey herself testified to feeling "self-consciousness and a crippling shyness" in her formative years, lacking friends and finding solitary solace in fiction, music, and school plays. An actor's purpose is to convey foreign emotions, of course, but Pauline feels like a personal reflection. She's a hair's breadth away from an open wound; all that keeps her pain inside is the lightest of scabs.

In tandem, Pauline demonstrates rebellious tendencies from the beginning. During the mandatory school choir, she refuses to sing along to the hymn and openly grimaces when her disobedience catches the eye of a Draconian teacher. At home, when her family mocks her unabashed love for the singer Mario Lanza, Pauline's dagger-sharp rebukes and high-pitched, adolescent whine are perfect. Lynskey's steady glare and pointed stillness convey how Pauline's anger always simmers on a low boil. A single inciting moment is all it would take to spill out the heat of her furious resentment. From her distressed expressions when her parents embarrass her to her frenzied outbursts and rumpled, curly hair, Pauline is the definition of a sullen teenage girl as well as a blood-red warning sign.

Lynskey's Performance Transforms from Shyness into Rage

Only after Pauline bonds with Juliet does the petulant, reclusive girl come alive. In any other story, theirs would be a lifelong friendship, a transformative romance where the lead emerges from her shell for the better. Indeed, someone who understands Pauline's passions and the depth of her emotional wounds, someone who actively listens and respects and reciprocates her affection, is energizing. Pauline practically flies around the forest with joy, arms wide open, her urgency matching the zooming, panning camera. She holds her head high and openly defies her teachers, yelling in defense of Juliet and smirking wide when Juliet causes her own brand of trouble.

But Pauline's micro-expressions are where the magic lies. Pauline gazes at Juliet with awe and wonder, as if she is a self-described heavenly creature beyond comprehension. When they first meet, there's awkward hope in her breathlessly nervous dialogue. Later, it's morphed into adoration as she leans into Juliet's side, face turned into her neck and eyes lifting to her face. Her wild creativity, once stifled, burns as eager and ferocious as a forest fire as the girls craft their private world, write novel after novel, and dream about running away to live fulfilled lives.

And those same micro-expressions disclose Pauline's evolving rage. When Juliet's parents plan to take their daughter away for the betterment of her health, Pauline focuses all of her miserable ire upon her mother, Honora (Sarah Peirse). Lynskey has to stare quite often, but each one communicates a speech's worth of emotion: Pauline's existing disgust when she flinches at her mother's touch, the festering bitterness, the overwhelming hatred toward a parental figure that's unique to a teenager's narrow perception of the world. A deep well of darkness sits in those eyes, their intensity screaming silent volumes about Pauline's churning emotions. Without an outlet for that fury, she hurls words like bullets at her mother and imagines stabbing the doctor who condescendingly psychoanalyzes her; she feels no guilt over his imaginary death, only satisfaction. Her teenage logic decides that murdering her mother will solve all of their problems, and Pauline reverts to her old self — eyes down, shoulders tight, yet powered by poisonous intent.

Similarly panicked, Juliet agrees to Pauline's plan, but she fusses and fidgets before the deed. In contrast, Pauline's cold resolve solidifies into premeditated action as she prepares her weapon: a brick wrapped in a pair of tights. Pauline even makes a mockery of tenderness by offering Honora the last pastry at tea time, barely hiding her cruel smile behind a water glass. Her resolute determination doesn't waver -- until she's actually struck her mother in the skull. Pauline weeps, her cataclysmic screams in the moment intercut with devastating sobbing in the girls' fantasy world as the two are forcibly separated. But is Pauline crying for Honora, overwhelmed with a regret that isn't strong enough to stay her hand? Or is she weeping out of fear? Fear over the loss of Juliet, of returning to a world where no one seems to care for her; profound panic has trapped this young girl, a child, into thinking this is her only recourse.

Lynskey Made Her Mark on the Film World in Her Debut Role

The last sight and sound in Heavenly Creatures is Pauline screaming like her beating heart was cleaved from her chest. In a way, it was. As far as we know, Pauline and Juliet never reunited after their imprisonment. Lynskey makes Pauline look and sound empty, left desolate and soulless without Juliet. An actor defining their career with their debut role isn't normal, no matter how impressive said debut is. But Lynskey has acting in her bones. From teenager to adult, she's represented women that are rarely seen onscreen: complicated, messy, and defiant of tradition.