"My dream for my life was to be an actor, but I didn’t know, even after doing [Heavenly Creatures], how practical it was."

Sometimes it’s all about having a positive encounter at just the right moment, and Melanie Lynskey had one of those encounters with Daniel Day-Lewis of all people.

While on Collider Ladies Night celebrating Yellowjackets’ hugely successful run on Showtime, Lynskey retracted her steps in the industry thus far, going way back to her very first feature film, Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures. That movie was extremely well received and even went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay and score Lynskey a win for Best Actress at the New Zealand Film Awards. However, that doesn’t mean it was smooth sailing for Lynskey after the film’s release.

Image via Miramax

During the portion of our conversation covering the earlier days of her career, we discussed the two-year gap between Heavenly Creatures and her next feature film. Lynskey detailed the struggle of gaining momentum in the industry even after such a successful feature debut:

“It wasn’t really a break. It was more of a no-options situation. If I had been inundated with requests to go and do movies, I would have been doing movies, but there was nothing. It took me a long time to get an agent. It took me a long time to do another film. I was filled with self-doubt. The whole time we were working on Heavenly Creatures, people kept saying, ‘Great job! This was fun, now get on with your life,’ and it was tough because my dream for my life was to be an actor, but I didn’t know, even after doing that movie, how practical it was.”

Image via Miramax Films

Lynskey also acknowledged the reality of being part of an acclaimed film that’s made somewhere with a smaller film industry:

“There are a lot of movies made in New Zealand where somebody gives a performance and the movie is a huge hit and then nothing much else happens because it’s such a small industry. So I kind of did try to get on with my life, and I went to university for a year and a half, and then I started working, and I dropped out. But it was important to me. Studying is still important to me and I wish I had gotten my degree and I treasure every moment that I got to learn there, but I already knew what I wanted to do.”

Image via 20th Century Studios

Knowing what you want to do is certainly a significant part of the journey, but building the confidence in yourself to believe you can achieve that dream is another thing. Fortunately for Lynskey, she crossed paths with an industry powerhouse early on who would help her do just that -- Daniel Day-Lewis. Here's what Lynskey said when asked for the moment when building a career as an actor finally felt realistic:

“It was a job I didn’t get that made it feel realistic to me. But I was flown to Los Angeles to audition for The Crucible. I had sent in a tape and I got to go read with Daniel Day-Lewis. And I didn’t get the job. It was a number of things, visas and stuff, and also I think they found someone who was wonderful, but that was the first moment where I was like, ‘Okay, I’m reading with Daniel Day-Lewis. No one’s laughing me out of the room. He’s treating me like a peer and is being very respectful.’ So nice! And it was such a dreamy experience, and that was when I just sort of was like, ‘Okay, I think if I take myself seriously and try to have a little belief in myself, it might actually happen.’ So then I started auditioning and the next real thing that happened was Ever After, so I got to go to the South of France and hang out with Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston and a bunch of amazing British actors for three months. And then once that movie was released, things started happening.”

Image via Showtime

And things continued to happen from there! If you’ve yet to see Lynskey’s latest release, the Showtime series Yellowjackets, what are you waiting for? And if you've already done the Yellowjackets binge and are looking for material to hold you over until Season 2 of the show, Lynskey’s filmography has you well covered. In addition to all the titles mentioned in this article, be sure to catch Lynskey in Castle Rock, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, Hello I Must Be Going, and so much more.

