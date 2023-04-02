Esteemed actor Melanie Lynskey is known for her long-running role as Rose in the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men, and will also be recognized for her recent role as the chillingly cutthroat Kathleen on The Last Of Us. Many audiences enjoyed her portrayal as the softly spoken and quirky Rose, whose storyline saw her character alternate between being Charlie Harper's (Charlie Sheen) stalker and his love interest during the series. However, what many may not know, is how ugly her departure from the Chuck Lorre creation was. Sadly for the actor, it was anything but a clean exit. According to an interview with Vulture, Lynskey did not have the smooth departure she would have hoped for, just adding to her many reasons for wanting desperately to leave the show.

Melanie Lynskey Felt Undervalued and Underpaid

Melanie Lynskey's experience on Two and a Half Men did not get off to a good start. She soon discovered that her pay was far from ideal; in fact, according to SAG (Screen Actors Guild), the show was paying her the lowest fee possible. Considering our awareness surrounding feminist issues in recent years, this is unfortunately not too surprising. The "Time's Up" movement, whilst originally created to address sexual harassment within the entertainment industry, also highlighted the gender pay gap affecting many female actors in Hollywood and beyond, and wider gender-based discrimination in the workplace. Clearly, in 2003 when Lynskey joined the show opposite Sheen and Jon Cryer, her pay was not up to scratch, getting her off to a bad start.

Furthermore, when placed on Two and a Half Men, Lynskey was represented by an agency that did not value her as they should have, or see her true potential. Being cast on the sitcom without much forethought, Lynskey was catapulted into a show without regard for her suitability for the project, or her well-being. As such, she had the disappointing realization when working on the show's first season that this was not the role for her. What had initially seemed like a fun idea, and good money, had quickly deteriorated into a mismatched part, and a bare-minimum paycheck.

Unable to Leave Her Character Behind

Alongside the crushing realization that she was not going to enjoy working in this part, Lynskey was also met with the harsh reality check that she would not have the freedom to work on other preferred and better-suited projects. When voicing her desire to leave, the success of the show put dampeners on this valid request, with its first season earning it an impressive 9.9 rating. Furthermore, she was promised a range of storylines for her character in the next season — only to hang on long enough to find out that these plot lines were all played out within one sole episode of the second season, keeping her in the show for far longer than would be rewarding to her character.

The Impossible Feat of Getting Out of Her Contract

With a new resolve to pursue other work, Lynskey worked hard to negotiate a new contract. The show tried its best to convince her that this was not going to be the best course of action, and she had to remain confident in her desires and push for the contract that would allow her the freedom she needed. Eventually, after it reportedly took almost a year of discussion, a new contract was drawn up, but only after many delays and much reluctance. Luckily, Lynskey was able to negotiate a contract which allowed her to be able to stay or leave as necessary, freeing her up for the parts she was most passionate about.

In fact, it wasn't until the series' end in 2015 that Lynskey was fully freed of her obligation, as up to that point, she had still been appearing in a minimum of one episode per season. This was a long-awaited outcome, and if we reflect and compare this treatment to the way that many famous men have made outrageous demands in various well-known movies and TV shows, we can see just how unjust this is — especially considering the fact that Rose was not one of the most principal characters, nor did the actor start on the best pay. Thus, her story is frustratingly recognizable, and was certainly a highly unjust way to exit a show.

We Love to See The Growth

Sadly, despite its success, eventually running for a total of 12 seasons (even continuing after Charlie Sheen's character's death), Two and a Half Men did not finish with rave reviews, ending with a disappointing, and strangely petty, series finale. It is arguable that Melanie Lynskey's instincts were right, and despite the trials to get there, her efforts to have more freedom away from the show meant that she could pursue more acclaimed projects. This trajectory into more exciting projects includes the current thriller-drama TV series Yellowjackets, of which Season 2's recent premiere has set a streaming record, and as mentioned previously, her eerily calm take on the character of Kathleen on The Last of Us.

However, even before this tumultuous foray into better-suited TV shows, Lynskey was acclaimed for her performance in Heavenly Creatures with Kate Winslet. This clear potential, whilst frustratingly overlooked during her Two and a Half Men era, proves that it is always better to fight for what we deserve in life, professionally or creatively, even if it requires an ugly exit to get there.